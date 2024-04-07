The Purdue Boilermakers took care of business in the opening round of the Final Four with a big win over the NC State basketball team. The Boilermakers pulled away late behind efficient games from its top players including Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer en route to a 63-50 win.
Edey's performance came during a week in which arch-rival coach Tom Izzo called him out for an alleged hole in his game. Edey previously won his second straight National Player of the Year Award leading to an honest take.
On Saturday, the Boilermakers' coronation as top team from the Midwest down into ACC Country continued as Purdue basketball punched its ticket to Monday's title game extravaganza.
Purdue Basketball Beats Wolfpack
Edey had 20 points and 12 rebounds along with four assists in the win. He commanded plenty of attention in the post and around the basket as the Boilermakers' fundamentally sound, old-school support players did their best to get him the ball in his favorite spots. Edey responded as usual, and DJ Burns and the Wolfpack had no answer.
The Boilermakers and Edey held Wolfpack star DJ Burns to just eight points. On one play, Burns attempted to slide around the taller Edey only to get whistled for a traveling violation, showing just how tall of a task it can be to get the better of the Canadian raised Matt Painter recruited superstar near the basket.
“The reason I came back is to play in games like these…These are the games that you come back for and you practice every day for,” Edey said according to reporter Adam Zagoria.
Edey previously tested the NBA Draft waters but decided to return for another season in West Lafayette. Now, it's all starting to pay off like never before.
Edey Speaks on Playing a Full Game
The big man's durability, gas tank and consistency have been questioned over the past few seasons. A 40-minute effort vs. NC State basketball helped to silence more doubters of the Purdue basketball star. Edey said he did not know if he expected to play so many minutes, but added that he was ready for the challenge.
Zach Edey on playing 40 minutes:
"I don't know if I expected it, but I was ready for it…You want to play every minute of the game, you want to play every second of the game." https://t.co/jOYabPD8tQ
— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 7, 2024
Purdue is scheduled to take on the winner of UConn vs. Alabama basketball on Monday. The time has yet to be announced.
On Saturday, the Boilermakers got 14 points from guard Lance Jones and 11 points from Fletcher Loyer. They also got a solid defensive effort as usual from Mason Gillis along with eight points and four rebounds.
Now, Coach Matt Painter's crew can focus on playing championship caliber basketball on Monday night. A win would be the perfect answer to Coach Matt Painter's many critics over the years, especially after the Boilermakers' loss to Farleigh Dickinson as a number one seed in last year's tournament.