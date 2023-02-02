The R6 Invitational is back and the best Rainbow Six Siege pro players will once again showcase their talents this month.

This year’s Rainbow Six Invitational will take place from February 7-19 in Montreal and Laval, Canada. The event will have the 20 best R6 Siege pro teams compete for the World Champions title and the lion’s share of the $3,000,000 prize pool. Teams like Dire Wolves and Elevate will be among those competing, and will really kick off another year of competitive R6 games.

More than just an esports tournament, the Rainbow Six Invitational is a true moment of celebration for R6 as it will also feature updates on the future of the game and its esports scene, cluing in players on what’s in store from 2023 and beyond. We’re always hyped up when the new Seasons arrive, so getting a heads up on what to expect in the near future for the game is a sweet treat from Ubisoft.

For the first time since 2020, the event will also be open to the public for the final 3 days of the event, which will see the second part of the Playoffs and the Grand Finals played out at the Place Bell in Laval, Canada. The event will not only play host to the hottest R6 pro players, but also welcome fans from all around world to spectate. Apart from the tournament matches, fans can also enjoy activities that are available on-site, including demo booths that will allow them to try out the new season of the game, meet & greet sessions with the members of the R6 Siege Dev Team and pro teams, and of course, official Ubisoft and R6 Siege merch.

R6 Invitational 2023 Event Dates

The event will be split into 3 different phases:

Group Stage: from February 7 to 11 – Not open to the public.

Playoffs Part 1: from February 13 to 15 – Not open to the public.

Playoffs Part 2 & Grand Final: from February 17 to 19 – Open to the public, at Place Bell.

R6 Invitational 2023 Invited Teams

And the 20 teams competing in the event are:

w7m esports (Latin America)

Team BDS (Europe)

Wolves Esports (Europe)

DarkZero Esports (North America)

Team Liquid (LATAM)

Astralis (North America)

KOI (Europe)

M80 (North America)

Oxygen Esports (North America)

G2 Esports (Europe)

FaZe Clan (Latin America)

Soniqs (North America)

Heroic (Europe)

MNM Gaming (Europe)

Elevate (Asia-Pacific)

Cyclops athlete gaming (Asia-Pacific)

Dire Wolves (Asia-Pacific Qualifiers)

Team Secret (European Qualifiers)

LOS ONE (Latin American Qualifiers)

Spacestation Gaming (North American Qualifiers)

These teams were selected from a seasons-long race, with 16 of them qualifying from the seasonal points earned from last year’s regional leagues. The last four teams earned their slots through the Last Chance Qualifiers. For more information about the Rainbow Six Invitational 2023, check out Ubisoft’s official Event Guide.