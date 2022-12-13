By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

Ubisoft recently announced the updated R6 Siege Esports format, which will debut in 2023. This new format will include different regions, schedule changes, and more.

Ubisoft, in collaboration with BLAST Esports, recently announced the new Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports Global Circuit. This is set to launch on March 2023 and is the new version and format of the current global circuit. The new version will have 9 regions, which aims to create even more opportunities for teams around the world. It will also offer up-and-coming teams and players an entryway to the competition.

To start, let’s look at the regions included in the R6 Esports Global Circuit. These regions are as follows:

Europe

North America

Brazil

Japan

South Korea

Hispanic Latin America

Asia

Oceania

MENA (Middle East, North Africa)

These 9 regions will hold their regional programs in parallel according to the new competition structure. The competitive season will start in March and will end in February of the following year. It will use the following schedule:

March to May: Stage 1, concluded by an extended Six Major in May

June to August: Off-Season

September to November: Stage 2, concluded by an extended Six Major in November

December to February: Off-Season

February: Six Invitational

As mentioned above, the 9 regions will hold their independent regional programs during the two stages. These two stages will serve as the qualifiers for the Six Invitational. These regional qualifiers are open competitions, meaning up-and-coming teams can join and potentially be part of the Invitational. This also allows said teams to compete against professionals, as this will help them learn and grow as players. The open qualifiers will use a revamped point system, with teams racing to score as many points as they can. These points will decide which teams will proceed to the Six Invitational.

Other than the open qualifier, six regions will also run closed leagues in parallel with their open qualifiers. These closed leagues, where top teams compete, will allow fans to enjoy only the highest level of R6 Siege Esports. The closed leagues also aim to allow organizations to continue to thrive. The following regions will be hosting closed leagues, as well as their own open qualifiers:

Europe: Up to 10 teams

North America: Up to 10 teams

Brazil: Up to 10 teams

Japan: Up to 10 teams

South Korea: Up to 8 teams

Hispanic Latin America: Up to 8 teams

If you’re wondering about the regional programs of Asia, Oceania, and MENA, don’t worry. The regional programs of these regions are being finetuned in collaboration with BLAST Esports. More details about this will come out soon.

Of course, the Six Majors will also receive an update. Since 9 regions will be sending their teams to the Six Majors, it will have an extended format. Specifically, the Six Majors will have an additional phase, which will happen before the Group Stage and Playoffs. The first phase, which is the new phase, does not have details as of now. However, these details will come out at the Six Invitational 2023. This includes the qualification paths, the number of teams participating, and the competitive format. The 2nd phase, on the other hand, is the Groups stage that everyone is familiar with. Players can qualify for the Groups stage in one of two ways. They can either perform well in select regional closed leagues, or they can fight their way through the R6 Siege open qualifiers and get through the event’s first phase.

A total of 8 teams from the Groups phase will then proceed to the 3rd phase, the Playoffs. The 8 teams will compete to see who will become the winner of the Six Major. This will happen twice per season, with teams raking up points in each stage. The teams with the highest points will then compete in the R6 Siege Invitational, which will happen in February. If you’re curious about how the point system will work, as well as some finer details about the phases and stages, you can check out the interview below.

Other than the two stages, as seen on the schedule, the competitive season will have 2 Off-Seasons. These Off-seasons serve to give additional breathing room for players, letting them prepare for the next phases of the competitive season. Not only that, but the Off-Season also creates room for third parties who want to hold their own R6 Siege Esports tournaments.

With regards to Ubisoft’s partnership with BLAST Esports, the multi-year partnership aims to make use of BLAST’s industry-leading technology, ‘fans-first’ production values, and extensive tournament organizer experience to bring about the best possible experience for those involved, both fans and players.

That’s all the information we have right now about the coming change to the R6 Siege Esports scene as explained by Ubisoft. You can check out any additional details on the official news page on Ubisoft’s website. You can also check out details about the recently released Operation Solar Raid which introduces a new map and a new Operator. Other than that, you can also check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on gaming news.