The Las Vegas Aces won their second consecutive WNBA title on Wednesday. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis witnessed the Aces make history after their 70-69 win over the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals. Mark Davis promptly busted some slick dance moves with the Aces after they clinched the title, per the WNBA's official X account.

The Aces prevailed over the New York Liberty in Game 4, 70-69. Las Vegas eked out the one-point win despite missing starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes. Both Gray and Stokes suffered foot injuries in Game 3. Alysha Clark and Cayla George filled in admirably for them in Game 4. Clark had 10 points and eight rebounds while George finished with 11 points.

Las Vegas battled back from an early 12-point deficit to reclaim the lead in the second half. They never trailed in the fourth quarter. A'ja Wilson recorded 24 points and 16 rebounds on her way to earning 2023 WNBA Finals MVP honors.

Wilson's counterpart, the Liberty's Breanna Stewart, struggled. Stewart made just three of 17 shots for 10 points. She had 14 rebounds in a losing effort.

The Aces have become a force since Becky Hammon became their head coach prior to the 2022 WNBA season. Las Vegas won 26 games and won its first WNBA championship last year. Now that they've won their second straight title, they could establish the next WNBA dynasty.

It has been a tremendous year for Las Vegas sports. The NHL's Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup title after they beat the Florida Panthers in June. It was an impressive feat considering the Golden Knights were just in their sixth NHL season.

As for Mark Davis' Raiders, they haven't won a Super Bowl title since 1983. It will take several more years before they become Super Bowl contenders. When the time comes, Las Vegas will emerge as the next championship city.