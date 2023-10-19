A'ja Wilson has left no doubt. After narrowly missing out on winning WNBA MVP honors to Breanna Stewart during the regular season, the Las Vegas Aces franchise player thoroughly outplayed her New York Liberty counterpart en route to winning the award both superstars surely wanted most—WNBA Finals MVP.

The Aces took down the Liberty 70-69 in an instant-classic thriller at Barclays Center on Wednesday, winning their second consecutive championship. Las Vegas is the first team to repeat as WNBA champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002.

Wilson was the best player on the floor with the title on the line, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds while adding a steal and a block. She's the first player in WNBA Finals history to put up those numbers in a regulation game, a feat made all the more impressive because Wilson did it while going a solid 11-of-21 from the field. The Aces shot 41.8% on Wednesday, clearly missing the singular playmaking impact provided by injured reigning Finals MVP Chelsea Grey, while the Liberty labored to 361.% shooting.

Stewart struggled to 3-of-17 from the field with her team's back against the wall, finishing with 10 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Courtney Vandersloot led New York with 19 points. Sabrina Ionescu needed 12 shots to score 13 points.

Tempers flared across the WNBA landscape when A'ja Wilson came in a close third behind Stewart and Connecticut Sun dynamo Alyssa Thomas in regular-season MVP voting. Wilson, for her part, admitted just how much the effective snub bothered her, too. It's safe to say she's over it now, basking in the afterglow of making more history with Las Vegas while cementing her status as the best player in women's basketball.