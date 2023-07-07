The party is just getting started for the Vegas Golden Knights after the franchise's first Stanley Cup victory. Less than a month after the clinching win, the Golden Knights got their names engraved on the prestigious trophy, revealing it to the world on the team's official Twitter page on Friday.

Vegas had 52 players and personnel added to the Stanley Cup and made NHL history by becoming the first team to have four goalies engraved, according to Danny Webster. All four goalies had unique roles to play throughout the regular season and the playoff run for Vegas.

Rookie Logan Thompson was named the starting goalie before the season after injuries to Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit. He started 36 games for the Golden Knights but his season was cut short due to injury and he did not appear in the playoffs. Adin Hill got the bulk of the playing time the rest of the season with Brossoit and Jonathan Quick starting 19 combined games.

Brossoit and Hill split time during the playoffs before an injury to the former ended his season, making Hill the starter from Game 3 of the second round through the remainder of the playoffs, with Quick serving as his backup.

It was truly a collective effort to get the Golden Knights to the finish line and into the NHL record books. Vegas remarkably won the Stanley Cup in their sixth season of existence, breaking a nearly 50-year-old record set by the Philadelphia Flyers when they won their first championship in their seventh season in 1974.