By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gave his coaching staff the ability to search for other jobs “without resistance,” according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

McVay said he doesn’t know what he will do next year and won’t block those who want to explore opportunities in a staff meeting, Fowler continued.

The 36-year-old head coach went 60-38 in 98 games with the Rams, winning 70% of his playoff matchups on the way to an NFC Championship and an eventual Super Bowl win in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Rams ended the season with a record of 5-12 last season, the team’s worst record since the team went 4-12 under head coach Jeff Fisher and interim coach John Fassel in 2016.

One of Sean McVay’s 2021 assistant coaches, offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, left to take the head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings following the Rams’ championship win. O’Connell helped lead the Vikings to a 13-4 record and the top of the NFC North, winning multiple games against NFC North rivals and an overtime game against the Indianapolis Colts in one of the largest comebacks in NFL history.

The team will “work through some things” and won’t rush any kind of decision, TheRams.com staff writer Stu Jackson wrote in a Monday report.

“There’s a lot of emotion right after the season,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of layers to this. There’s a lot of people that it does affect, that I don’t take lightly and want to be mindful of. And so we’re going to take the next couple of days to really able to kind of reflect.

“Obviously a lot of conversations with various people that will dictate and determine the decision that’s best for me, my family, the Rams and a lot of people, and that’s kind of where we’re at with that.”