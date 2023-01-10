By Paolo Songco · 3 min read

Los Angeles Rams fans have had an idea as to where this season is heading for their team for quite some time now. However, with the regular season officially coming to an end, it has now dawned on them that they won’t even get a chance to defend their title this year. As it turns out, this is the harsh reality head coach Sean McVay is also facing right now.

McVay’s future with the Rams is one of, if not the biggest concern for the organization right now. The Super Bowl-winning coach is still under contract with the team through 2026, but at this point, it’s very much possible that he will no longer be LA’s head coach in 2024.

On Monday, McVay spoke out about the current predicament he is in. The 36-year-old was non-committal in his statement as he expressed his desire to take a step back to fully grasp the situation before making a decision:

“Just like I told the coaching staff, we’ll work through some things,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of TheRams.com. “This is something that, don’t want to rush into any sort of decision. There’s a lot of emotion right after the season. There’s a lot of layers to this. There’s a lot of people that it does affect, that I don’t take lightly and want to be mindful of. And so we’re going to take the next couple of days to really able to kind of reflect. Obviously a lot of conversations with various people that will dictate and determine the decision that’s best for me, my family, the Rams and a lot of people, and that’s kind of where we’re at with that.”

According to McVay, he’s spent the last several weeks focusing on ending the season on a high for the Rams. That didn’t pan out too well for LA, though, with the 2022 champs suffering back-to-back losses in their last two games of the regular season. Now that the campaign is officially over for them, McVay can now attend to the matter at hand:

“And then now that you’ve gotten through that, there’s a lot of different dynamics, and there’s a lot of emotion involved,” McVay said. “And so, I would say once there’s clarity on whichever direction, I’ll be able to provide that insight, but I think as it relates to just processing and digesting all of it, I want to be able to do that. As you guys that know me know, I’m a very impulsive person, and patience is not something that I do have. So probably want to adjust that approach that I’m typically accustomed to taking, especially as it relates to a decision of this magnitude and all the different layers that are involved.”

Simply put, Sean McVay has not made a decision on his future just yet. He just endured a heartbreaking season with the Rams that was mired by significant injuries to some of his star players. According to McVay, the tumultuous campaign “needed to occur” and that “this was a necessary part of the growth” he needed to experience both as a coach and as a person.

One thing that McVay has made abundantly clear is that he’s far from done in terms of coaching in the NFL:

“… Because I don’t get the sense in the least bit that I’m done coaching, right?” he said. “It’s just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future, is more about what you’re really working through right now.”

Whether or not he will continue his stellar coaching career with the Rams beyond this season, however, remains to be seen.