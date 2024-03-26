Randall Park's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Park is a popular actor who has starred in such productions as Ant-Man and the Wasp, Always Be My Maybe, The Interview, and TV series WandaVision and Fresh Off the Boat.
He is a Critics Choice Award-nominated actor and a Hawaii International Film Festival Award winner. Let's take a closer look er Randall Park's net worth in 2024.
What is Randall Park's net worth in 2024?: $5 million (estimate)
Randall Park's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Randall Park was born on March 23, 1974, in Los Angeles. He went to Hamilton High School, where he took part in the school's Humanities Magnet Program.
After graduating from high school. Park enrolled at UCLA, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Creative Writing. After completing college, Park returned to UCLA to complete his Master's degree in Asian American Studies.
Randall Park's career before acting
After completing his studies, Park worked at Los Angeles-based newspaper firm, The New Times. He worked as a graphic designer. According to sources, Park was tasked to design the pornographic ads in the back of the papers.
However, once Park ended his tenure for The New Times, Park was also doing stand-up comedy. Moreover, he also contemplated attending architecture school. But after failing to pass the course's prerequisites, the eventual actor decided not to pursue architecture.
Randall Park's early acting career
When Park embarked on an acting career, he was mostly cast in television roles. In 2003, he made his first on-screen appearance for the TV series Fastlane. During the same year, Park also had roles in Reno 911!, Las Vegas, and the short Dragon of Love.
In 2005, Park made his big-screen debut in the film Will Unplugged. His other movie appearances include American Fusion, The Achievers, Neighbors, Fix, Winged Creatures, Road to the Altar, Sex Tape, and many more.
However, he went on to focus on making his presence felt on television. Some of his other TV appearances include ER, House, Four Kings, Dr. Miracles, The Bold and the Beautiful, Mad TV, Nick Cannon Presents: Short Circuitz, iCarly, New Girl, Veep, and The Mindy Project.
Randall Park stars in The Interview
In 2014, Park finally earned his breakout role in the comedy film The Interview. Here, Park acted alongside Hollywood stars Seth Rogen and James Franco. Furthermore, Park also portrayed the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-Un.
While the movie sparked controversy, it performed well at the box office. The Interview grossed $11.8 million around the world. For portraying President Kim, Park raked in $100,000, based on reports.
Despite its performance in the box office, Park confessed that the controversy that clouded the film's performance was “heartbreaking.” In fact, threats of war were made by the North Korean regime because of the film.
Randall Park stars in Fresh Off the Boat
After hitting it big with The Interview, Park's popularity continued to skyrocket after his starring performance in Fresh Off the Boat alongside Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu. Fresh Off the Boat is an Asian American comedy television series that aired for six seasons.
However, the salary of Park for making Louis Huang was never disclosed to the public. Nevertheless, Park did receive his first Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.
Randall Park in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
With Park making waves in Hollywood, he eventually made his way into the lucrative Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. In 2018, Park made his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp.
He reprised his role as Jimmy Woo in the TV Series WandaVision and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Based on sources, Park enjoyed a paycheck of $400,000 for making Jimmy Woo come to life in the third installment of Ant-Man.
Randall Park in the DC Extended Universe
Aside from making waves in the MCU, Park was also a part of the DC Universe. In 2018, he made his first big-screen appearance for DC in Aquaman as Dr. Stephen Shin.
He eventually reprised the role five years later in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As per sources, Park was paid $250,000 in the second installment of Aquaman.
Randall Park's commercials
Ever since his early acting days, Park was already doing commercial acting to jumpstart his career. But until today, the Fresh Off the Boat star continues to appear in commercials. Some of the brands he has worked with include Chase Sapphire, Amazon, Wells Fargo, Old Navy and Verizon.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Randall Park's net worth in 2024?