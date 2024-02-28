Fresh off a World Series victory, the Texas Rangers' offseason quickly came to an end, as they have already started spring training action. The Rangers have all of the talent to repeat as champions, and spring training is about putting everything together for the long haul. In addition to their star talent, Texas has tons of depth and a great farm system, which will make their spring training even more entertaining for fans. If you want to catch all of the action, then you will need to tune into fuboTV.
Rangers 2024 spring training schedule
The Rangers have carried their success from the postseason over into spring training. However, the extended postseason run clearly took a toll, as a number of the team's top players, including Corey Seager, Max Scherzer, and Jacob deGrom, are currently out with injuries. The team still only have one loss in their first five games, though. Their complete schedule is as follows.
Feb. 23 vs. Royals – (W) 5-4
Feb. 24 @ Royals – (L) 5-4
Feb. 25 vs. Giants – (T) 0-0
Feb. 26 @ White Sox – (W) 4-2
Feb. 27 @ Diamondbacks – (W) 10-3
Feb. 28 vs. Dodgers: 2:05 p.m. CT
Feb. 29 vs. Brewers: 2:05 p.m. CT
March 1 @ Giants: 2:05 p.m. CT
March 2 vs. White Sox: 2:05 p.m. CT
March 3 @ Athletics: 2:05 p.m. CT
March 4 vs. Angels: 2:05 p.m. CT – Bally Sports Southwest, fuboTV
March 5 @ Mariners: 2:10 p.m. CT
March 6 @ Rockies: 2:10 p.m. CT
March 7 vs. Diamondbacks: 2:05 p.m. CT
March 8 vs. Royals: 2:05 p.m. CT
March 9 @ Dodgers: 2:05 p.m. CT
March 10 vs. Cubs: 3:05 p.m. CT
March 11 @ Angels: 3:10 p.m. CT – Bally Sports Southwest, fuboTV
March 12 vs. Guardians: 3:05 p.m. CT
March 14 vs. Reds: 8:05 p.m. CT – Bally Sports Southwest, fuboTV
March 15 @ Rockies: 3:10 p.m. CT
March 16 vs. Diamondbacks/@ Brewers (split-squad): 3:05 p.m. CT/ 3:10 p.m. CT – Bally Sports Southwest, fuboTV
March 17 @ Cubs: 3:05 p.m. CT
March 18 vs. Mariners: 3:05 p.m. CT – Bally Sports Southwest, fuboTV
March 19 vs. Athletics: 3:05 p.m. CT
March 20 @ Reds: 3:05 p.m. CT
March 22 @ Guardians/vs. Rockies (split-squad): 3:05 p.m. CT
March 23 @ Royals: 2:05 p.m. CT – Bally Sports Southwest, fuboTV
March 25 vs. Red Sox: 9:05 p.m. CT – Bally Sports Southwest, fuboTV
March 26 vs. Red Sox: 3:05 p.m. CT
Rangers TV/streaming guide
With as many injuries as the team has, figuring out who can step in when needed will be an important part of spring training for the Rangers. Bally Sports Southwest is the regional sports network that will air the Rangers games, and all of those games will be available on fuboTV in the Rangers local market.