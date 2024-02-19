Corey Seager addressed his injury status as the Texas Rangers prepare for the start of 2024 spring training.

Corey Seager earned MVP consideration in 2023 and ended up leading the Texas Rangers to a World Series victory. The star shortstop's status for 2024 Opening Day is in question, however.

“Corey Seager (sports hernia) just met with the media. He's doing some incline walking and stationary bike. He's hopes to be ready for Opening Day, but isn't sure,” Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Seager reportedly suffered the injury during the playoffs. He expected the injury to subside during the offseason, but it never got better. He ultimately underwent surgery in late January.

Corey Seager hoping to be ready for Opening Day

The plan still seems for Seager to be in the Opening Day lineup. Of course, Texas is in no rush. The Rangers are not willing to risk Seager's long-term health just to ensure that he plays to begin the 2024 season.

Still, this latest update is a positive one. It should be noted that despite finishing second in AL MVP voting a season ago, Seager dealt with injury trouble and was limited to 119 games played.

He enjoyed a spectacular season while healthy, though, slashing .327/.390/.623/.1.013. Seager added 33 home runs, 96 RBI, and a league-leading 42 doubles. That mark is especially impressive since Seager missed a significant amount of time due to injury.

Overall, the Rangers are dealing with a plethora of injury concerns heading into the new campaign. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are both expected to miss the first portion of the '24 season as they recover from surgeries.

The Rangers still believe in the roster. Texas will be fine as long as everyone returns and performs well as the year progresses.