Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki's reaction to the Texas Rangers' World Series win against the Diamondbacks was filled with excitement and pride.

The Texas Rangers won the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. The Rangers stayed hot and played suffocating defense to shut the Diamondbacks down. Naturally, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was excited about the home-state team's win. The former Mavs player took to X to air out his congratulations.

Dirk Nowitzki gets hyped for Rangers' World Series win

Nowitzki posted this on his account shortly after the big win:

Wow. So well deserved!!!

World Series Champs!!!!!! @Rangers — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) November 2, 2023

The Mavs legend recognized the Rangers' hard work after they reached MLB glory for the first time in franchise history.

Texas steamrolled through the first two rounds of the Playoffs. Their first matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays did not give them too much trouble, as they took the series in a clean sweep. They similarly took the ALDS, beating the Baltimore Orioles in 4 straight games. The Rangers met their match in the ALCS.

Texas took on the might of the Houston Astros before advancing to the World Series. The Astros took the Rangers to seven games, but Adolis Garcia and company got a clutch win to advance to the final championship series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' road to the World Series was similar to the Rangers. They swept their first two matchups before beating the Philadelphia Phillies in seven games. In the end, Texas proved to be too much.

The Rangers did not allow the D-backs to score a single point in Game 5. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager helped lead the team to victory in the absence of an injured Adolis Garcia. The Rangers reign atop of the MLB after an impressive showing in the Playoffs.