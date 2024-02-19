Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers had a magical postseason run in 2023 that culminated in the first World Series Championship in franchise history.

Today, Seager shared that a quip from Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fueled the Rangers' World Series run, per Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today:

Of course, Seager is referring to Bregman's trash-talk after clinching the division title, where he said “A lot of people were wondering what it’s like gonna to be like if the ‘Stros didn’t win the division. I guess we’ll never know.”

The Rangers defeated the Astros in a seven game American League Championship Series on their way to facing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series.

Seager famously responded to Bregman's comments at the Rangers' World Series victory parade.

RECOMMENDED
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung with a medical bag on him.
Rangers' Josh Jung gets update after injury scare

Benjamin Adducchio ·

Jordan Montgomery wearing a mystery uniform in front of a Rangers logo at Globe Life Field
MLB rumors: Rangers suggest big additions are done with Jordan Montgomery still lingering in free agency

Dan Fappiano ·

Astros' Ryan Pressly eyes popping out looking at Astros' Josh Hader. Minute Maid Park background.
Astros' Ryan Pressly gets 100% real on surprising Josh Hader signing

Joey Mistretta ·

Seager, a four-time All Star in his nine-year career, has shined in his two seasons with the Rangers. He hit .327 with 96 RBIs last season and hit 33 home runs for the second year in a row. He was also named World Series MVP for the second time in his career, hitting .286 with an OPS of 1.137 to go along with three home runs, six runs batted in, and six runs scored, making him every bit deserving of the greatest individual honors in the World Series stage.

But he likely won't get a World Series MVP with another team any time soon. The Rangers locked him up to a 10-year/$325 million contract in 2022 that could keep him with the Rangers through the 2031 season.