The Rangers star revealed how Bregman's trash-talk fueled his Texas' run.

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers had a magical postseason run in 2023 that culminated in the first World Series Championship in franchise history.

Today, Seager shared that a quip from Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fueled the Rangers' World Series run, per Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today:

Video: Corey Seager on his mic drop and how Alex Bregman’s quip motivated #Rangers.https://t.co/TwTExCDn4C — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) February 19, 2024

Of course, Seager is referring to Bregman's trash-talk after clinching the division title, where he said “A lot of people were wondering what it’s like gonna to be like if the ‘Stros didn’t win the division. I guess we’ll never know.”

Corey Seager told reporters this morning that this line from Alex Bregman helped fuel the Rangers through the postseason last year.pic.twitter.com/kYSnk4pet2 — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) February 19, 2024

The Rangers defeated the Astros in a seven game American League Championship Series on their way to facing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series.

Seager famously responded to Bregman's comments at the Rangers' World Series victory parade.

Corey Seager: “Everyone was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn’t win the World Series. I guess we’ll never know.” pic.twitter.com/uXRhWnjmyJ — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) November 3, 2023

Seager, a four-time All Star in his nine-year career, has shined in his two seasons with the Rangers. He hit .327 with 96 RBIs last season and hit 33 home runs for the second year in a row. He was also named World Series MVP for the second time in his career, hitting .286 with an OPS of 1.137 to go along with three home runs, six runs batted in, and six runs scored, making him every bit deserving of the greatest individual honors in the World Series stage.

But he likely won't get a World Series MVP with another team any time soon. The Rangers locked him up to a 10-year/$325 million contract in 2022 that could keep him with the Rangers through the 2031 season.