The Diamondbacks are down 3-1 in the World Series, and they need to be more careful with Corey Seager at the plate.

The World Series is currently in full swing between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers, but the series could come to a close on Wednesday night. The series started off 1-1 as it shifted to Arizona, but the Rangers have won the last two games on the road, and they are now just one win away from a championship. The Rangers dominated game four and earned an 11-7 win, and the Diamondbacks now have a big hole to dig out of.

While Arizona is in a tough spot right now, they have had their backs up against the wall before. In the NLCS, the Diamondbacks were down 3-2 and needed to win two games on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, who hadn't lost at home in the playoffs yet. They got the job done then, and now they're in the World Series. Perhaps they can do nearly the same thing against the Rangers.

If the Diamondbacks are going to come back in this series, they need to slow down Corey Seager. He hit a big home run early in game four, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo wishes that they had handled that at bat better.

“It wasn’t a great decision,” Torey Lovullo said in regards to pitching to Corey Seager, according to a tweet from Bob Nightengale. “I’ve got to be better.”

Expect Seager to find himself in similar positions going forward in this series, but the Diamondbacks will likely be more careful if a situation like that one arises again. Game three between the Rangers and Diamondbacks will begin at 7:03 PM ET on Wednesday, and it will be airing on Fox.