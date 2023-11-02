The Texas Rangers, for the first time in the franchise's history, can finally call themselves as World Series champions. Sure enough, the whole of Texas and all of the MLB went crazy as Bruce Bochy's men stood strong despite the injuries en route to the title.

Of course the Diamondbacks fought hard. Unlike Game 4 when they allowed the Rangers to take a 10-0 lead through three innings, they buckled up defensively and didn't allow Texas to score until the seventh inning. Both sides were at a scoreless deadlock until Mitch Garver hit a grounder to the midfield, allowing Corey Seager to run to the home plate for the first score of the day.

The Rangers were able to add four more runs come the ninth inning, highlighted by a Marcus Siemen two-run homer to officially seal the 5-0 Game 5 victory and complete their World Series bid.

It was definitely an incredible display of grit and never-say-die mentality for the Rangers. When Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer were both ruled out  and removed from the World Series roster due to injuries, many thought that the Diamondbacks were going to stage a comeback. Instead, Texas only got more motivated and ensured Arizona wouldn't be getting another win for them after giving up Game 2 of the series.

Even better, the Rangers made sure they are undefeated on the road throughout the MLB playoffs, which is a new record in both MLB and Texas history.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Rangers' World Series victory:

Congratulations on the well-deserved victory, Rangers!