The Texas Rangers will look to continue their momentum as they play the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday. We are in Baltimore, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Rangers-Orioles prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers routed the Orioles 12-2 on Saturday. Now, they look to replicate the effort in today’s afternoon tilt. It did not start out well for the Rangers as Adley Rutschman blasted a solo shot into the flag courts in right field to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead. Regardless, the Rangers fought back in the second when Leody Thomas smoked a two-run bomb to right field to give the Rangers the lead. Texas added more in the fourth when Josh Smith clipped a single to right-center field to make it 3-1. Next, Robbie Grossman lifted a two-run blast to right field to extend the lead to 5-1. Corey Seager put this game out of reach when he sent a deep fly to right-center field for a grand slam home run.

Jon Gray had a great outing lasting seven innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out eight. Conversely, Grayson Rodriguez struggled, as he went 3 1/3 innings while allowing nine runs, eight earned, on six hits with six strikeouts.

Andrew Heaney will start for the Rangers and is 3-3 with a 4.13 ERA while striking out 52 and walking 20. Recently, he went six innings while allowing one run, but none earned, with five strikeouts and two walks in a win over the Colorado Rockies. Dean Kremer will take the mound for the Orioles and comes into this game with a 5-1 record with a 4.61 ERA. Additionally, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run on nine hits and striking out seven in his last outing against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rangers come into this game with a record of 32-18, and they lead the AL West. Meanwhile, the Orioles are 33-18 and second in the AL East.

Here are the Rangers-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Orioles Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-196)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+162)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Orioles

TV: MASN2

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have an explosive offense. Today, they will attempt to keep the momentum going. The Rangers have the offensive sluggers to put a game out of hand early, and have shown that ability numerous times.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .290 with five home runs, 29 RBIs, and 37 runs. However, he went 0 for 3 with a run yesterday. Marcus Semien is hitting .299 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs, and 43 runs. Additionally, he went 1 for 5 with a run. Seager is now batting .348 with three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs. Ultimately, he helped put the game away. Adolis Garcia is batting .254 with 14 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 41 runs. Regardless, he went 0 for 5 last night. The Rangers rank first in batting average and runs. Likewise, they are second in on-base percentage, ninth in home runs, and third in slugging percentage.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they continue to bash the baseball. Furthermore, they must continue to pitch well.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles started the game well yesterday. However, the offense could not add anything after the solo home run in the first inning. The O’s need more offense to have a chance against the Rangers.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .239 with 11 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 32 runs. Also, he went 1 for 4 yesterday. Adam Frazier is hitting .253 with .253 with six home runs, 23 RBIs, and 28 runs. However, he went 0 for 3 last night. Gunnar Henderson is struggling, batting just .210 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 27 runs. Moreover, he continued to struggle, going 0 for 4 yesterday. Cedric Mullins is batting .275 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs, and 24 runs. However, he went 0 for 4 yesterday. Rutschman is hitting .262 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 24 runs. Amazingly, he went 3 for 3 in last night’s game.

The Orioles need their pitching to come through. Also, they must not give away free options for the hitter to bash the ball out of the park.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can get some scoring early. Moreover, they need their starting pitching to avoid making mistakes. They need the bullpen to pitch significantly better.

Final Rangers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher is good. However, Heaney struggles in smaller ballparks. Expect it to continue as the Orioles avenge their blowout loss from last night and take down the Rangers.

Final Rangers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+162)