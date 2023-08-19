Toronto Raptors big man Chris Boucher always makes it a point every offseason to give back to the youth, holding basketball camps across Ontario. And in his latest one in Ottawa, Boucher hilariously dunked on a young camper.

Take a look:

Raptors F Chris Boucher posterized a young camper at his basketball camp in Ottawa 😳 (via migzpink/IG) pic.twitter.com/p9iHGyczvr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 19, 2023

You can see that it was all in fun but boy, was that a poster. The youngsters were loving the vibes and so was Boucher. The former Oregon standout grew up in a tough environment in Montreal and knows how important it is for young hoopers to get the proper guidance in order to chase their dreams. He's making sure that's possible through his camps.

Undrafted in 2017, Chris Boucher ultimately signed with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Raptors in 2018. 2020-21 was by far his best season yet, averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. In 2022-23, Boucher put up 9.4 points and grabbed 5.5 boards per night as a key cog off the bench for Toronto.

With a new head coach in Darko Rajakovic, Boucher could potentially see even more minutes in the upcoming campaign as he continues to solidify himself as an important contributor in the second unit. The Raptors remain adamant about trying to be a playoff team, despite losing Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets in free agency.

Scottie Barnes appears to be the building block while Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are still on the roster as well. Toronto also added Dennis Schroder to replace FVV for 2023-24.

Chris Boucher will hold another camp in Ottawa next weekend before preparing for the preseason.