The Toronto Raptors are engaged in an intense interconference matchup against the New York Knicks. Toronto was down 80-59 at halftime, but their woes got worse after third-year forward Ochai Agbaji went down with an injury.
Raptors lose Ochai Agbaji to an untimely injury
Agbaji attempted to catch a lob from one of his teammates and took a hard fall on his hip. As a result, he needed to be helped off the court:
Ochai Agbaji will not return to tonight's Raptors-Knicks game after landing very hard while going for a lob on this play.
The team is describing it as right hip contusion.
Prayers up 🙏pic.twitter.com/tZXODtJq0F
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2024
The Raptors described Agbaji's injury as a right hip contusion. Hopefully, he will have a speedy recovery process. The 23-year-old is a prized bench piece and averages 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.8 steals through 20 games in 22.5 minutes of action.
Ochai Agbaji spent his first two years in the NBA with the Utah Jazz after the team selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 Draft. His career got off to a respectable start. The former Kansas Jayhawks standout amassed 7.9 points per game and shot 35.5% on three-pointers during his rookie year.
He took somewhat of a step back during the first half of the 2023-24 season with the Jazz. Agbaji totaled 5.4 points per contest. Nevertheless, he is in the process of finding a groove with the Raptors after the team landed him at the NBA trade deadline.
Agbaji left the Knicks game having only played five minutes. Toronto will miss his services, but there are plenty of other serviceable players who can contribute. Rookie forward Gradey Dick led the team with 15 points midway through the third quarter.
All in all, the Raptors will do all they can to close the Knicks deficit in Agbaji's absence.