Darko Rajakovic's words after the Raptors brutal loss will be expensively accounted for.

The Toronto Raptors lost a controversial cross-conference matchup to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Raptors competed hard, but head coach Darko Rajakovic was frustrated with the contest's foul disparity after the game. Now, Rajakovic will pay an expensive NBA fine.

Darko Rajakovic gets fined after his passionate Raptors post-game speech

Rajakovic expressed discontent with the officiating of the Lakers-Raptors game in a heated post-game press conference on Tuesday. As a result, the NBA fined the head coach $25,000 for his public criticism, per NBA Communications.

This is what Rajakovic said after Toronto's 132-131 loss:

“23 free throws for them and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter! Like how to play the game! I understand, (I have) respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have All-Stars in our team as well!” Rajakovic angrily asserted.

Moreover, the disgruntled head coach thought Scotty Barnes should be treated better by officials.

“How is it possible that Scottie Barnes, who is an All-Star caliber player in this league…he goes every single time to the rim with force and tries to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls — he gets two free throws for the whole game!” Rajakovic exclaimed.

Despite not getting the foul calls Coach Rajakovic desired, Barnes led the Raptors with a team-high 26 points against the Lakers. Nevertheless, it was not enough to push Toronto over the hump.

The team finds itself with the 12th-best record in the Eastern Conference. Things are not going smoothly for the Raptors, but rest assured they will find a way to end their woes and go on a winning streak.