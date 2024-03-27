New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is on the verge of returning from ankle surgery he had in December after being upgraded to question on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Robinson, who has been out since December 8 due to left ankle surgery, was originally said to be out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season when his injury occurred. However, Robinson has remained proactive in order to try and return this season.

Now, the Knicks will be getting one of the best rebounders in the league back right ahead of what they hope to be a deep postseason run.

More details are to come shortly.

 