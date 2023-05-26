Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Arizona Cardinals have officially released DeAndre Hopkins, ending months of ongoing trade rumors. As such, teams are going to be interested in the veteran, and one team is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have previously been linked to Hopkins quite a few times, and they are doing what it takes to add more weapons to Lamar Jackson’s offense.

Shortly after Hopkins was released, Ravens fans came running to Twitter to express their desire to bring him to tone and join a wide receiver corps that includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers.

The Deandre Hopkins to Baltimore agenda is back pic.twitter.com/jfRoBSJZiB — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) May 26, 2023

Entire #RavensFlock when Eric DeCosta brings DeAndre Hopkins to Baltimore to play with Lamar Jackson and co. pic.twitter.com/wS00fLis9E — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) May 26, 2023

Gus Edwards LETS COOOOKKK!! pic.twitter.com/2YFbfbp2SM — ᎷᎥᏦᏋ (@mikedwards_) May 26, 2023

Of course, the Ravens added Odell and have Mark Andrews back at tight end along with Isaiah Likely. Zay Flowers was a fantastic pick in the first round for a team that had suffered wide receiver purgatory for some time.

Nonetheless, adding Hopkins to this offense would further improve their hopes of making a Super Bowl, even more after giving Lamar Jackson a massive contract.

Ravens are good at WR. Better than ever during the Lamar Jackson era. But I wouldn’t be against adding DeAndre Hopkins. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) May 26, 2023

No way in hell the Ravens get DeAndre Hopkins but I’m a dreamer — 𝙍𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙮 (@HoodieRamey) May 26, 2023

Do the Ravens NEED DeAndre Hopkins? No Would it be really cool if they signed him anyway? Yes — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 26, 2023

Furthermore, Hopkins revealed recently a list of five quarterbacks he would want to play with, and Lamar Jackson made the cut. The others were Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.

Some have mentioned that winning a title isn’t at the forefront of his decision, but it’s likely going to have some impact. With Baltimore, he could get paid pretty decently and have a chance at winning a Super Bowl.

The Ravens have to be one of the favorite landing spots, and the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes have officially begun just days before June.