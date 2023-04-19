Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash at wide receiver when they signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a pricey contract. But as Baltimore looks to entice Lamar Jackson to stay in town, DeAndre Hopkins has remained on the Ravens radar.

Hopkins has been on the trade block all offseason. With a new regime in charge for the Arizona Cardinals, his current contract doesn’t seem to fit the organization’s current direction. Even with Beckham Jr., the Ravens could still use some help at receiver.

Even with OBJ, there’s still a possibility Hopkins could join the Ravens, Pacman Jones said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Of course, the report needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Pacman is not a credentialed NFL reporter. In his, “reporting,” he said that Hopkins had a, “skrong,” possibility of joining the Ravens. Still, it’s not like Jones is a nobody. Both he and McAfee have ties to numerous people inside the NFL. While it doesn’t necessarily guarantee the Ravens are in on Hopkins, some around the league believe Baltimore could make a play.

DeAndre Hopkins would represent a massive upgrade for the Ravens. While he has struggled a tad with the Cardinals, Hopkins is still a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro. Over his 10-year NFL career, Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Adding Hopkins next to Odell Beckham Jr. would certainly give the Ravens one of the more dangerous receiving corps in the league. Their offense would certainly take off this season. In the future, maybe it even convinces Lamar Jackson to stay.