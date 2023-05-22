My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

DeAndre Hopkins has found himself involved in a handful of trade rumors throughout the 2023 NFL offseason, and while it doesn’t sound like Hopkins is as likely to get traded as he once was, he still hasn’t given up hope he could get moved. With that in mind, Hopkins opted to reveal the five quarterbacks in the NFL that he would love to play for, with his list unsurprisingly being headlined by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Mahomes is an obvious first choice for many wideouts when asked the same question, as he’s already a two-time Super Bowl and MVP winner in just five seasons as a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen doesn’t have the accolades that Mahomes has, but he is likely the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL currently. So who are the other three quarterbacks on the list? Hopkins rounded things out with Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert.

These three final choices are all solid as well from Hopkins. Hurts just put together a breakout 2022 campaign that saw the Philadelphia Eagles make it all the way to the Super Bowl, Jackson is a former MVP as well, and Herbert is one of the best pure passers in the league. And each of these guys would all likely love to have Hopkins as one of their top targets.

It’s interesting to hear Hopkins praise each of these quarterbacks, as it will likely put these passers’ respective teams on high alert. However, there doesn’t appear to be any sort of trade imminent, so it may be best to not get your hopes up for Hopkins to land with one of these five quarterbacks.