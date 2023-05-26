Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Arizona Cardinals have made the shocking decision to release DeAndre Hopkins. With Hopkins now on the open market, plenty of the teams around the NFL will be calling for his services.

Hopkins was set to count for almost $30 million against the Cardinals’ cap space. For an Arizona team coming off of a 4-13 record, with a new head coach and general manager; Hopkins was simply too rich for the Cardinals blood.

However, the wide receiver is still one of the premier receiving weapons in the NFL. Hopkins has appeared in 145 games since entering the league in 2013. He has caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns. Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

This late in the offseason, Hopkins has become one of the more high-profile free agents available. He represents a major coup for any team with playoff aspirations. For these three teams in particular, Hopkins could vault their offense and team to the top of the NFL.

With Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs offense doesn’t need much more to be great. However, a player like Hopkins could make Kansas City even more imposing.

With Tyreek Hill no longer in town, the Chiefs are still searching for their WR1. Juju Smith-Schuster held that role last season, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. However, Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots this offseason.

Kansas City does have some intriguing wide receivers in Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney. However, Mahomes could use someone he can trust at wide receiver.

Travis Kelce will likely still run the show as Mahomes’ favorite option. But Hopkins would certainly add another dangerous weapon for Kansas City to work with. As if the Chiefs couldn’t get any better.

Chasing the Chiefs are the AFC East contending Buffalo Bills. Falling short in the postseason the past couple of years, a player like Hopkins could help Buffalo better contend with the AFC’s best.

The Bills of course have Stefon Diggs as their WR1. He put together another miraculous season in 2022, catching 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Giving Diggs a strong running mate would take some added pressure off of the WR, allowing for a more balanced offense.

Buffalo does have Gabe Davis, who gained 836 yards and seven touchdowns last season. However, they lost Isaiah McKenzie to the Miami Dolphins. Outside of Diggs and Davis, the Bills don’t have much depth at WR.

DeAndre Hopkins would certainly remedy that problem. He’d give quarterback Josh Allen a big bodied receiver to look for in the red zone. Overall, a player like Hopkins gives the Bills a little extra juice to get over their playoff hump.

The Baltimore Ravens offseason was entirely dictated by quarterback Lamar Jackson. With him now signed to a long-term extension, Baltimore can focus on building out the rest of their roster. A flashy wide receiver in Hopkins could fit the bill.

The Ravens already made a couple splashes at WR this offseason. They signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year, $15 million contract. Baltimore followed that up by taking Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Still, more help at receiver could be in order.

Last year, the Ravens didn’t have a single player surpass 500 receiving yards. Their leading WR was Demarcus Robinson, who gained 458 yards. However, Robinson is still currently a free agent.

With Jackson in place, the Ravens are focused on competing in the playoffs. DeAndre Hopkins doubles down on their Jackson commitment while putting Baltimore further in contention for the AFC North title.

The Dallas Cowboys have already completed one trade for a wide receiver when they landed Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans. Another trade, this time for Hopkins, would give the Cowboys a tremendous trio at WR.

Cooks and CeeDee Lamb are both locked in as starters for Dallas. Lamb is the team’s WR1 and is coming off of a career year, catching 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. Not only did the Cowboys trade for Cooks, but he has gained over 500 receiving yards every year since joining the NFL in 2014.

That leaves Michael Gallup. He appeared in 14 games last season after battling back from injury. However, he caught just 39 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

Gallup has potential, but Hopkins is a sure thing. As the Cowboys look to take down the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, Hopkins could be their ticket to success.