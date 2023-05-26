Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

After months of trade rumors, the Arizona Cardinals have made a decision regarding DeAndre Hopkins. Instead of trading the star wide receiver, the Cards have instead decided to cut Hopkins. This was first reported by Darren Urban.

The waiting game is over. The @AZCardinals cut WR DeAndre Hopkins.https://t.co/cAqENgDTTQ — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) May 26, 2023

Ever since the end of the season, the NFL world has been waiting for the eventual DeAndre Hopkins trade news to be announced. With the Cardinals entering a rebuild, Hopkins was expected to be one of the first players to go. He’s a talented WR, but his age and injury history makes him not fit for a rebuilding team like Arizona.

Still, it’s surprising that the Cardinals decided to just cut DeAndre Hopkins instead of trading him. Even if his value has diminished, some return should’ve been better than releasing him for basically nothing. We don’t know the full details yet, but perhaps there’s a hidden reason why the Cards simply let D-Hop go.

Regardless, teams will almost certainly try to get their hands on the DeAndre Hopkins after his release. Since he was cut, the door is opened for other teams to trade for the former Cardinals WR. Expect Super Bowl-caliber teams with a dire need at wide-out (looking at you, Chiefs and Bills) to pursue Hopkins hard.