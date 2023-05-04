Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Lamar Jackson officially signed his contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. His signing bonus is $72.5M, passing former record holder in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Dak Prescott. The signing bonus for Lamar Jackson is the highest amongst NFL players, reports ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Baltimore Ravens fans are rejoicing as the long, inglorious saga between their franchise quarterback and the organization has come to an end. Jackson will be the quarterback for at least 5 more seasons in Baltimore, earning $260M in the process. Jackson and the Ravens can now firmly focus on the product on the field.

The contract extension with the Ravens was in the tea leaves for Lamar Jackson after the free agency decision by Baltimore to bring in Odell Beckham Jr. They added Zay Flowers in the 2023 NFL Draft alongside Beckham Jr. into the Ravens wide receiver room, establishing an exciting duo for Jackson to throw to this season.

With the upholstered receiving unit, as well as still having Rashod Bateman and star tight end Mark Andrews, expectations will be high for Jackson in 2023. The former MVP said in his press conference announcing the contract extension that he is nothing but excited, with a goal to throw for over 6,000 yards to his new weapons.

There was a point during this offseason that it looked like the Ravens might lose their franchise quarterback, especially after Jackson announced that he had requested a trade. Fast forward to Thursday, and Lamar Jackson can celebrate that he is not only the Ravens starting QB, but he can accept his $72.5M signing bonus and pass Dak Prescott for the highest such bonus in NFL history.