Lamar Jackson only wants to play in the Super Bowl, not watch it.

Following a 13-4 season that ended in AFC Championship heartbreak, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked if he'd be tuning into Super Bowl 58. Would he watch with excitement like so many NFL fans, or would that only serve as a painful reminder of how close Jackson and his team were to playing in the big game?

“Too raw, too raw. I'm good, I don't wanna watch the game,” Jackson responded with a chuckle when asked if he'd be watching the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs do battle on Sunday, courtesy of NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti.

Jackson was answering questions after the NFL Honors ceremony, where he captured his second career NFL MVP award after a sensational 2023 regular season. The Ravens QB fell one vote short of winning the award unanimously, which he did in 2019.

Baltimore's 13 wins paced the NFL this season, and Jackson helped them to beat 10 teams that finished the regular season with more wins than losses. He also set a personal best with 3,678 passing yards and a 67.2% completion rate.

Jackson's lack of interest in Super Bowl 58

Unfortunately for Jackson and the Ravens, their season fell short of the expectations they had as the AFC's number-one seed.

The Chiefs were able to advance to Super Bowl 58 with a strong defensive performance, allowing just three points to the Ravens in the second half of the AFC Championship game.

Jackson helped to doom his team's chances at a comeback with a costly interception in the endzone midway through the fourth quarter. He finished the game 20-of-37 passing for 272 yards and a touchdown to go along with the interception. As he did so often in the regular season, Jackson illustrated his dual-threat capabilities, leading Baltimore with 54 yards on the ground.

But the signal caller was in no mood to offer Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs guidance on how to defeat the 49ers, something his team did handily in Week 16. When asked if he had any advice for KC, Jackson again chuckled.

“They beat us, no.”