The Josh Allen voter has spoken out.

On Thursday evening, Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson won the second MVP award of his young career at the NFL Honors Show. Jackson led what was a dominant season for the Ravens this year, which fizzled out in underwhelming fashion with a lackluster performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago.

Still, it was a worthy recognition for Jackson. In fact, it was later unearthed that Jackson fell just one first-place vote short of earning a unanimous MVP selection. Now, that one voter has revealed himself to be Aaron Schatz of FTN Fantasy, who cast his ballot for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Schatz has since taken to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to invite the hate coming his way from Ravens fans.

“It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” wrote Schatz on the platform, quoting Taylor Swift.

A quick look at several major quarterback metrics would seemingly reveal that not only Josh Allen but also San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a more statistically dominant season than Jackson. And of course, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has reminded everyone who the best player in football is this winter, although it's certainly worth noting that stats aren't everything, especially when considering the immense opportunities that Jackson opens up for his teammates just by his presence on the field, a quality that can't necessarily be captured by the stat sheet.

In any case, Jackson will look to go for his third MVP award when the 2024 season gets underway in September.