The Baltimore Ravens have been frivolously improving their wide receiver room this offseason. Odell Beckham Jr. was Baltimore's big free agency splash. But before he even signed with the Ravens, Beckham was already picturing playing next to DeAndre Hopkins.

After his Arizona Cardinals release, Hopkins remains a free agent. He has visited the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots with a chance for more visits. Beckham remembers talking to Hopkins before his release. Their conversation can now become reality, if the Ravens see a fit, via Sarah Ellison of the Ravens Vault.

“We both were in Arizona and we were joking – way before the draft even happened – about possibly going here,” Beckham said of Hopkins joining the Ravens. “I don't know what happens from here. That's not really my call. I'm not the coach or GM. I think he can still ball from what I saw while we were working out.”

While his tenure with the Cardinals never truly blossomed, Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the NFL today. Over his career, Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro.

Even with Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore understood they needed more help in the wide receiver department. They went and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, adding DeAndre Hopkins would be the finishing touches of a completely revamped wide receiver core.

With Lamar Jackson now locked in, adding Hopkins would only bolster the offense. Beckham can picture a world where Jackson is throwing passes to Hopkins in Baltimore.