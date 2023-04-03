Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

For the Baltimore Ravens, finding a resolution to their Lamar Jackson uncertainty has been priority number one this offseason. However, whether it’s Jackson or another QB, they’ll need wide receivers to throw to. The Ravens seem very aware of this conundrum, and that’s where Odell Beckham Jr. comes in.

The Ravens have officially made a contract offer to Beckham Jr., via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Baltimore had met with OBJ and there had been rumors of a potential offer. Now, the Ravens seem serious in their pursuit of Beckham Jr. and have put a contract on the table. Whether OBJ signs it is up to the receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been out of the NFL since 2021. After tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win, Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season. Now healthy, OBJ is arguably the best wide receiver still available in free agency. At least that’s how the Ravens are viewing him.

Baltimore’s receiving corps is headlined by Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. Neither player has broken 600+ receiving yards in a single season during their respective careers. They have eight receiving touchdowns combined. It’s clear the Ravens are in need of help at WR.

Beckham Jr. has been in the NFL since 2014. Over 96 games, he has caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, a former Rookie of the Year and of course, a Super Bowl champion.

The Ravens believe that Beckham can still be a valuable contributor after his ACL tear. As they look to figure out their plan with Lamar Jackson, Baltimore is looking to potentially give him a new weapon in OBJ.