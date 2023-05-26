For years, the knock on the Baltimore Ravens has been that their otherwise excellent offense has been hamstrung by ineffective receivers and an out-dated offensive scheme. While Lamar Jackson has been one of the winningest quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over the starting job in 2018, the team has struggled to find any offense beyond what Jackson could produce on his own; nearly every point the Ravens scored could be traced directly to Jackson’s individual brilliance. As such, the Ravens have overhauled their attack this season, importing former University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and fortifying their receiving corps with star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and first round draft pick Zay Flowers. In this sense, the Ravens must re-sign the recently released DeAndre Hopkins, which would solidify their spot as potentially the NFL’s most explosive offense.

3. He won’t be expensive

With the Cardinals signaling that they are planning to rebuild, they shopped Hopkins around for most of the offseason, seeking a “Christian McCaffrey-level” package in return. But after failing to trade Hopkins, the Cardinals chose to simply cut him loose and eat $21 million in dead money for this season. Whereas cash-strapped contenders were hesitant to trade for Hopkins and add his big contract (19.4 million in 2023 and $14.9 million in 2024) to their balance, now they can sign him at a lower number, making him instantly the most attractive free agent on the market.

Since Hopkins is already guaranteed a lot of money from Arizona, he’s free to prioritize joining a contender during his impromptu free agency. While the Ravens wouldn’t be able to afford Hopkins in ordinary circumstances, they can easily slot him into their remaining $11 million in cap space.

2. If the Ravens don’t sign DeAndre Hopkins, someone else will

Beyond simply making their team better, the Ravens signing Hopkins would have the added benefit of preventing their rivals from improving. Presumably, AFC contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills will all make serious runs at Hopkins because it would be silly not to do so. In other words, if the Ravens want to make the Super Bowl, there’s a very real chance that they would have to beat Hopkins at some point. His ultimate choice could swing the entire Super Bowl race—whoever signs him will instantly have one of the best players in the NFL; whoever misses out on him suddenly has to reckon with how to possibly stop him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

1. He’s still really, really, really good

Despite getting released, DeAndre Hopkins is still undoubtedly an elite receiver. Last season, Hopkins was suspended for the first six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy but was massively productive when he returned. Across his nine appearances, Hopkins averaged 7.1 catches (fourth most in the NFL) and 79.7 yards (tenth most) per game.

While every team in the history of football would be improved by Hopkins’ presence, the Ravens would particularly benefit from adding him. If Hopkins comes to Baltimore, he would instantly be the best receiver that Lamar Jackson has ever played with. To wit, his physical, dominating style would add a new dimension to Baltimore’s offense, giving Jackson a reliable outlet on the outside. Hopkins, Beckham and star tight end Mark Andrews would be an unguardable trio; no defense would have the personnel to match up with all three of them.