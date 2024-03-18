Reba McEntire posted an emotional tribute on Instagram in memory of eight members of her band who died in 1991.
The country star listed their names and a message, “I guess the world ain't gonna stop…for my broken heart.” The image features a beautiful sunset or sunrise and clouds. In the caption, she wrote, “33 years today since Heaven gained some great angels. Rest in peace, my friends.”
The names on the tribute included the victims: Chris Austin, Kirk Cappello, Joey Cigainero, Paula Kaye Evans, Jim Hammon, Terry Jackson, Tony Saputo, and Michael Thomas.
About the deadly plane crash
This tribute is all due to the tragic plane crash after a concert in San Diego in March of 1991, PEOPLE reports.
Eight of the ten people who perished in the crash were band members. The jet they were riding in clipped a rock, which resulted in it crashing into a mountain. It was headed to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to perform at their next gig.
McEntire and her husband, Narvel Blackstock, were on a different flight that was set to leave the next day.
She recalled the incident in an interview with Oprah in 2012, Taste of Country reported.
“The tip of the wing of the airplane hit a rock on the side of Otay Mountain, and it killed everyone on the plane,” the country star said. “When we were notified, Narvel went and met with our pilot, and he told us what had happened. And Narvel came back to the hotel room where I was — it was two or three o'clock in the morning. — and he said one of the planes had crashed, and I said, ‘Are they OK?' He said, ‘I don't think so.' I said, ‘But you're not sure?' He said, ‘I don't think so.'”
She added, “Narvel was going room to room with a phone and calling. I'm sorry — it's been 20 years, but it's just like — I don't guess it ever quits hurting. But I can see that room. I can see Narvel walking back and forth.”
Eight months after the crash, Reba McEntire released her highest-selling album, For My Broken Heart, dedicated to her band members.