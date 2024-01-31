This will be welcome news to Reba fans everywhere.

Are comedies back? Well, for Reba McEntire, they are.

The actress has some big things on the horizon as a new comedy series pilot of hers has been picked up by NBC in collaboration with Universal Television. Though there's no title for the new series, it's in the works, Billboard reports.

Reba McEntire has a new comedy on NBC being developed

She'll be starring in the new show along with executive producing it. Kevin Abbott will be a writer and executive producer with Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, and Julie Abbott.

It's not Reba's first rodeo when it comes to TV comedy. Her show Reba ran from 2001 to 2007 on The WB and The CW. Also, her ABC series Malibu Country ran for two years, from 2012 to 2013. Beyond that, she starred in ABC's Big Sky for the show's third season as Bunny Barnes.

If starring in shows doesn't keep her busy enough, she has another job as a coach on The Voice on NBC.

The plot of the new series is a multi-cam project where Reba inherits her father's restaurant. However, she's not too happy to find out that she has a new business partner with a half-sister that she didn't even realize she had.

It's the first official pilot order for 2024's pilot season, Deadline reports.

Beyond this new show in development, the singer, producer, actress, etc., will perform at the Super Bowl on Feb 11. It'll be her job to sing the national anthem at the big game featuring Taylor Swift, er — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Fransisco 49ers.

This new comedy from Reba McEntire should land well with audiences thirsty for a good laugh. She's had success getting laughs on television in the past, so hopefully, she'll repeat it with this new show.

We can't wait.