Reba McEntire recently addressed reports suggesting she referred to Taylor Swift as “an entitled little brat.” Just after her Super Bowl LVIII performance.
According to Parade, the controversy stemmed from an inaccurate Facebook post that claimed McEntire criticized Swift's behavior during her performance at Allegiant Stadium. However, McEntire categorically denied making such remarks.
McEntire, known as the ‘Queen of Country,' took to Instagram to set the record straight. It's regarding alleged comments attributed to her.
During the Super Bowl, McEntire delivered a powerful rendition of the national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. While Swift was also in attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she was not on the field during McEntire's performance.
Despite the absence of Swift's presence during the anthem, McEntire's alleged comments spread quickly on social media.
In her Instagram post, Reba McEntire not only refuted the claims but also praised Taylor Swift for her contributions to the music industry.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C4k_wGPLmI1/
She described Swift as a “wonderful artist” and “strong role model” who has positively impacted many people. McEntire's clarification garnered support from her fans.. Many of whom expressed disbelief at the reported comments and praised Taylor Swift's respectful conduct during the anthem.
Reba McEntire's performance at the Super Bowl marked a significant moment in her career, as it was her debut appearance at the prestigious event. In an interview, McEntire also shared her excitement about the opportunity, revealing that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, encouraged her to accept the invitation to perform.