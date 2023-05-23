A premier American League showdown will be on tap for this evening as the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels out on the diamond. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Red Sox-Angels prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play on this Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox are fresh off of a narrow defeat to these same LA Angels in the first game of the series on Monday by a score of 2-1. Now seeing their record drop to 26-22 overall, Boston will send out RHP Brayan Bello who is 3-1 with a 4.45 ERA up to this point.

As for Los Angeles, it has been the Angels who have begun to trend in a positive direction with wins in four of their last five games overall. Getting the Tuesday evening start will be the right-handed hurler in Griffin Canning who is 2-2 with a shaky 6.14 ERA through six games started.

Time: 9:38 ET/7:38 PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

After the unthinkable happened when Boston finished dead-last in the AL East division a year ago with a 78-84 record, there is no question that the Red Sox are hopeful that they can undergo a quick turnaround less than 12 months later.

If all things are going to go as planned for the Red Sox in regards to covering the spread later this evening, then they will need to make it a priority to get after Canning from the opening pitch. On paper, the Red Sox are currently slashing an extremely lethal .266 batting average as a team which ranks as the fourth-best mark in all of baseball. Not to mention, Boston does a good amount of their damage with the long ball and with extra-base hits as they are raking a splendid .440 slugging percentage through the first 48 games of the season. More specifically, be on the lookout for the Japanese phenom in Mastaka Yoshida to continue to show off his superstar abilities with his impressive .360 batting average during his current six-game hitting streak.

Clearly, the offense is going to have to show up tonight after putting together a stinker on Monday that resulted in only one run on four hits, but Boston will also need their starter to put together a solid outing on the road in a hostile environment. Overall, Bello holds an 0-1 record with a whopping 16.88 ERA in one start versus the Angels in his career.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, the Los Angeles Angels surely have the firepower in all aspects to make opposing teams hurt in a big way. First things first, the best way for the Angels to cover the spread against the Red Sox is to jump the gun early by putting up a plethora of runs in the early frames. Although it was Los Angeles that crossed the plate only twice in the win over Boston on Monday, they still were able to strike first in the bottom of the second thanks to a Luis Rengifo RBI. Similarly to the Red Sox, the Angels boast a top-ten offense in the league currently and certainly aren’t afraid of getting in offensive shootouts with their opposition.

Simply put, this one is going to come down to which feisty young pitcher makes the necessary pitches to get his team out of traffic on the base paths. All in all, the Angels are keeping their fingers crossed that the better hurler on this Tuesday will end up being Griffin Canning. Despite his struggles in the month of May after allowing 13 earned runs in 14 innings, manager Phil Nevin has been outspoken with his support for the 26-year-old starter so that he can begin to start pitching more effectively.

Final Red Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick

Kick up your feet and relax baseball fans for this matchup has the makings to be as entertaining as it gets! However, at the end of the day, side with the squad that is playing better baseball as of late and that is also going to be in front of their home fans to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-164)