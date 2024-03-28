The Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox Mariners.
The Boston Red Sox did not have a good offseason. They didn't make many splashy acquisitions. One of their bigger ones was for starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who subsequently got injured after joining the team. With Jordan Montgomery signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Red Sox are once again shorthanded in their pitching rotation. Last year the Red Sox' arms got eaten up by injuries and attrition. Pitching depth is something this team lacked. We haven't even started the new campaign, and Boston is already looking at a steep uphill climb in the ruthless and cutthroat American League East. Boston will have to cobble together enough pitching to fend off the New York Yankees and Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. The Red Sox will have to deal with the loaded Baltimore Orioles and the potentially potent Toronto Blue Jays. They will still have to deal with a Tampa Bay Rays team which nearly won 100 games last season.
Boston badly needs Brayan Bello to pitch like a top-tier ace this season. Bello, whom Red Sox and baseball legend Pedro Martinez has spoken very fondly of in his position as a television analyst and commentator, has a lot of upside but needs to take a big forward step this season. The more innings Bello can eat, the less the Red Sox' rotation will be overextended going into the summer. Boston's healthy starting pitchers have to be able to gobble up innings in order for this season to have a chance of succeeding.
The Seattle Mariners fell just short of the postseason last year. They responded not by making big additions but instead by letting Eugenio Suarez go to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mariners' ownership group has pinched pennies instead of going all-in to win. This is painful for Seattle baseball fans since the M's have never reached the World Series since their birth in 1977. The Mariners will need to find a way to score enough to win games in the first four months of the season. They have to be a real factor in the playoff race when the trade deadline arrives. If they aren't, you can be sure the team will sell.
Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread
The Red Sox are going to have a tough time in the American League East, so they will need to win games outside their division. With Brayan Bello on the mound, the Sox have a promising, young pitcher on the bump. Given that the Mariners' lineup is not going to be one of the more imposing batting orders in the American League, Bello has a chance to pitch a shutdown game and lead Boston to victory.
Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread
The Red Sox do not have an elite lineup in their own right. The Red Sox are widely viewed as the worst team in the A.L. East. Mariner ace Luis Castillo, one of the best pitchers in the game, should be able to wipe out Boston with his nasty stuff.
Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick
The Red Sox might not be a playoff team, but they have more offensive weapons than the Mariners. Take Boston plus the run and a half.
Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5