The 2017 NBA Draft gave us stars like Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, De'Aaron Fox, and more. Where would they go in a redraft?

The 2017 NBA Draft is one of the most talked about in recent memory. The Philadelphia 76ers had a chance to pair Joel Embiid with an elite guard or wing player and set the tone for this generation of Philadelphia basketball. The Boston Celtics hit the lottery with Jayson Tatum, and they're set to contend for the next decade. OG Anunoby, Donovan Mitchell, and Bam Adebayo were all available outside the top ten picks. Who goes where now, in a redraft, when these players have established themselves as stars in the NBA?

24. Tony Bradley – Utah Jazz

Original pick: Tyler Lydon

Tony Bradley has never really found his footing in the NBA. However, he is still in the league and contributes occasionally off the bench. The same cannot be said for Tyler Lyndon who was out of the league after year two.

23. Thomas Bryant – Toronto Raptors

Original pick: OG Anunoby

Thomas Bryant is certainly no OG Anunoby, and while the Raptors did just depart with their prize from the 2017 NBA Draft, Anunoby was the best value from that draft. Bryant has been good in fits and spurts, and could still end up as a contributor.

22. Jonathan Isaac – Brooklyn Nets

Original pick: Jarrett Allen

Johnathan Isaac has been the subject of a lot of off-court controversy, but after a laundry list of those and two full seasons missed due to injury, he is finally back on the court and contributing. Isaac is still not playing to the expected level, but he's been a decent rotational piece.

21. Zach Collins – Oklahoma City Thunder

Original pick: Terrence Ferguson

Zach Collins started out slowly but has slowly been picking things up in his career over the last few years. He's becoming a meaningful NBA contributor after a couple of slow years, and injuries started his career off. Could've been a valuable asset in the Oklahoma City Thunder rebuild project.

20. Luke Kornet – Portland Trail Blazers

Original pick: Harry Giles

Luke Kornet was actually undrafted in 2017 and bounced around the league before finding a home on the Boston Celtics in the last couple of years. Kornet has been good off the bench and is an excellent locker-room presence. Solid value in a redraft.

19. Frank Ntilikina – Atlanta Hawks

Original pick: John Collins

Frank Ntilikina went very early to the New York Knicks and didn't quite live up to the hype. He'd certainly be a downgrade on John Collins, who gave the Hawks quite a few solid years before being traded to the Utah Jazz. But Ntilikina could have developed better working with Trae Young than being expected to be one of the main guys in New York.

18. Dennis Smith Jr – Indiana Pacers

Original pick: T.J. Leaf

Dennis Smith Jr. had two incredibly promising seasons out of the gate with Dallas and New York after being drafted and has struggled since. He's slowly been working his way back to form as a confident and competent NBA player. Smith Jr. is now a decent rotational piece for the Nets after bouncing around several places in the last few years, which is more than can be said for the original #18 pick, T.J. Leaf, who is out of the league.

17. Kyle Kuzma – Milwaukee Bucks

Original pick: D.J. Wilson

Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks is interesting because, in many ways, Kuzma to the Bucks is a very similar situation to him heading to the Lakers initially, except for it likely setting him up better for long-term success. On the Lakers, Kuzma was effective in spacing the floor, being a net positive on both ends and providing a bit of a spark in scoring when needed. The late 2010s Bucks teams that hadn't won a title with Giannis yet could've used that skillset to earn a title sooner, possibly. Much of their playoff failures before winning the NBA title was down to becoming too one-dimensional with Giannis come crunch time. A young Kyle Kuzma would've been a great option to keep teams honest down the stretch. He falls this far, though, thanks to how we've seen his limits as a player on his current stint with the Washington Wizards.

16. Monte Morris – Chicago Bulls

Original pick: Justin Patton

While Monte Morris is currently injured, he'd be quite the solid addition to the Chicago Bulls when healthy. The Bulls lack depth, especially the 2017-18 version of the squad that was essentially Zach Lavine, a rookie Lauri Markkanen (who they're not getting in this redraft), and pray. Monte Morris could've had a solid opportunity to develop playing alongside a star like Lavine in the backcourt, showcase his talents, and grow into a solid NBA point guard. So much of the modern NBA development for young players in finding the right situation for them, and Morris on the Bulls may have been that happy medium.

15. Isaiah Hartenstein – Portland Trail Blazers

Original pick: Justin Jackson

Justin Jackson was an elite college basketball player who didn't quite find it at a high level in the NBA. Isaiah Hartenstein didn't go until the middle of the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft but has developed into a contributor for a New York Knicks team on the rise. Hartenstein was not heralded with many expectations coming into the league but has still surpassed them handily. He's been an effective depth piece for the Knicks behind Mitchell Robinson, and a solid role player is a good find midway through the first round of a redraft.

14. Dillon Brooks – Miami Heat

Original pick: Bam Adebayo

No Bam Adebayo is a real bummer for Miami, as the Adebayo pick is their best draft pick in recent memory, especially considering the value of the #14 overall pick. Adebayo is the new centerpiece in Miami, and the Heat is absolutely terrifying to face in the playoffs thanks to how good Adebayo has been and how well he's paired with Jimmy Butler and co. On the other hand, Dillon Brooks would still be a great great get for the Heat here. Brooks is the exact kind of player that works well with coach Erik Spoelstra and the “Heat Culture.” Brooks' hard-nosed nature and intensity would've seen him fit well with the Heat and likely contribute to similar team success in the long term.

13. Luke Kennard – Denver Nuggets

Original pick: Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell could not have been a bigger home run of a pick at #13 for the Denver Nuggets, although they did immediately trade him. You won't find me criticizing anything the Nuggets did in the recent past, though, as they've asserted themselves as the dominant force in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic and won an NBA title. Mitchell is no longer available here, but Luke Kennard could have been a single player for Jokic to grow alongside and could have pivoted up to being a key piece to a Denver title run in an alternate universe.

12. Markelle Fultz – Detroit Pistons

Original pick: Luke Kennard

Luke Kennard is excellent value as a pick here, and he's shown himself to be a good role player in the NBA. Although, as evidenced by the previous two spots in the draft, and as you'll often hear for the teams picking higher up, two bonafide stars in Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo were still on the board when the Detroit Pistons were picked. In this redraft, they are both absolutely not available by pick 12, but the original number one pick, Markelle Fultz, is. Fultz remains a bit of an intriguing mystery. Things in Philadelphia never got underway for him, thanks to injuries and changing his shooting form, and a number of weird situations surrounding him.

Although once in Orlando, on the mend and free from loftier expectations, Fultz flashed some of that upside that made him such a high-value prospect. When healthy, he's shown he can be a double-digit point-per-game scorer and a five-plus assist-per-game playmaker. And he'd definitely be an upgrade over most of the guards the Pistons currently have.

11. John Collins – Charlotte Hornets

Original pick: Malik Monk

Malik Monk was a solid pick who wasn't able to be the special kind of difference-maker Charlotte was looking for. Now, if they'd hit on Bam Adebayo or Donovan Mitchell, who were both still available, then maybe the last few years would be a different story. However, John Collins is the best player available here in this redraft for the Hornets, and it's not too bad a consolation. While things in Atlanta didn't end incredibly well flashed some serious potential with a couple of almost 20 ppg/10 reb seasons early in his career. Collins, if managed and developed properly could have been a key piece of a Hornets piece or leverage in a trade for an even bigger name.

10. Malik Monk – Sacramento Kings

Original pick: Zach Collins

Malik Monk has asserted himself as a very good NBA player and effective in the backcourt with De'Aaron Fox on the Kings here in real life. So why mess with a good thing? Monk spent four years in Charlotte, and despite the bad situation that has proved to be for developing and playing winning basketball, Monk found his stride and eventually found his way to the Kings, where he has been a great fit. Monk has been averaging a career-best 15.1 points per game this year and is thriving. The Kings could've used him a couple of years earlier, too, especially if still able to pair with De'Aaron Fox. Zach Collins, meanwhile, hasn't been bad, but nothing special. Monk fits with the identity and core of this young Kings team, and you want to keep him there.

9. Josh Hart – Dallas Mavericks

Actual draft position: #30 overall to Utah

Original pick: Dennis Smith Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr. came out of the gates hot for the Dallas Mavericks and then the New York Knicks after a trade. Since then, Smith Jr. has struggled to keep up his production and stay on the court for a variety of teams. Meanwhile, Josh Hart took a little while to take off but has established himself as a contributor and an incredible locker-room presence. He is the heart and soul of one of the most exciting New York basketball teams in the last generation. And his presence on the Mavericks could've proved to be a good running mate for Luka Doncic, or maybe even persuaded the Mavs to keep Jalen Brunson thanks to the Villanova college connection the two share.

8. Derrick White – New York Knicks

Actual draft position: #29 overall to San Antonio

Original pick: Frank Ntilikina

The New York Knicks missed when picking Frank Ntilikina in the 2017 NBA Draft. There were better players taken right before and after their pick. However, they were not the only mid-late lottery picks to absolutely whiff on some of the best players in this class. Maybe that can provide some solace to Knicks fans. Ntilikina gave New York four years of not much, never averaging more than 6.2 ppg or 3.2 apg. Derrick White, on the other hand, is also a guard and has become a key cog in the Boston Celtics' basketball death machine this year. He's transformed into an efficient scorer and is a capable facilitator. White could be an excellent running mate for current Knicks star Jalen Brunson and likely would've helped save a couple of bad Knicks seasons.

7. Lauri Markkanen – Minnesota Timberwolves

Actual draft position: #7 to Minnesota

Original pick: Lauri Markkanen

Well, they did it. The Minnesota Timberwolves nailed this pick, and while there was better value on the board at the time this draft actually took place, like Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo, it's hard to fault the Lauri Markkanen pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, he did get immediately dealt to the Chicago Bulls as a part of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves. And while he was solid initially, it took until last year for him to truly break out into the NBA's Most Improved Player.

How differently would things have gone had Markkanen stayed in Minnesota? Would they have made it to what's looking like their best year in franchise history six years later? Could they have gotten here quicker, or would they never make it at all? Markkanen staying with the Timberwolves is a fascinating what-if scenario for the franchise. Since they look like world-beaters this year, I think most fans are very happy.

6. OG Anunoby – Orlando Magic

Actual draft position: #23 overall to Toronto

Original pick: Jonathan Isaac

Jonathan Isaac made more headlines off the court than on it throughout his first six seasons and counting with the Orlando Magic. Now that the oft-injured big man has returned to the floor, the Magic have sort of passed him by. What could have jumpstarted the Orlando Magic return to prominence (or at least, playoff contention) we've seen so far this year would have been a pick like OG Anunoby. The fact that Anunoby was just traded and has immediately jump-started the Knicks is only further proof of his value.

The Knicks are 8-2 in their last ten games since trading for Anunoby after going 1-4 in their previous five. Anunoby is a Swiss army knife and elite stopper. He was a key role player during the Raptors' championship run and, in the years since, established himself as one of the league's foremost defensive players and someone capable of being a difference-maker in big moments.

5. Jarrett Allen – Sacramento Kings

Actual draft position: #22 overall to Brooklyn

Original pick: De'Aaron Fox

Missing De'Aaron Fox for the Sacramento Kings would be pretty awful. Fox has been the catalyst that has revitalized a proud franchise and brought them back to the upper tiers of the NBA. However, Jarrett Allen isn't a bad alternative. Allen has flown under the radar a bit during his time in the league. He is an excellent player who is simply overshadowed by the resurgence of generationally talented, all-time great big men in the league today. Throughout his entire career in Brooklyn and now Cleveland, Allen has been a consistent contributor on both ends, averaging 12/9 per game.

However, in the last handful of years specifically, he's been hovering around 15/10 per game and about one block per game, too. Allen has never been someone to set the world on fire, but the former All-Star is a great piece to surround talented guards with. Allen and Domantas Sabonis would've formed quite the formidable frontcourt. Perhaps in this universe, the Kings still draft Tyrese Haliburton and don't have to trade him to clear the guard depth for Fox.

4. De'Aaron Fox – Phoenix Suns

Actual draft position: #5 overall to Sacramento

Original piA.D.: Josh Jackson

De'Aaron Fox and Devin Booker, now that is quite the backcourt pairing. The speed, pace, playmaking, shooting, and just overwhelming firepower the Suns would've had in their backcourt with this pairing is absurd. The Suns got a great run out of their tandem of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. They may yet be building something with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal now in Phoenix. But Josh Jackson has been out of the league for two years, and adding De'Aaron Fox instead puts them way ahead of schedule. Who wins that finals matchup with De'Aaron Fox and Devin Booker leading the line against Giannis, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and company? Who knows, but that's the fun of these kinds of lists.

3. Donovan Mitchell – Boston Celtics

Actual draft position: #13 overall to Denver

Original pick: Jayson Tatum

Missing out on Jayson Tatum will always be the biggest failure of the Lakers and 76ers in this draft, so losing Tatum as the Celtics would be a big failure. However, Donovan Mitchell would be quite the consolation. Mitchell is such a dynamic ball handler and playmaker and would've been a great centerpiece to build around. He could have learned from Kyrie Irving and then formed an almost perfect backcourt pairing with Marcus Smart.

2. Bam Adebayo – Los Angeles Lakers

Actual draft position: #14 overall to Miami

Original pick: Lonzo Ball

Sure, the Los Angeles Lakers did okay for themselves with their Lonzo Ball selection. Even if it was a little bit of a roundabout way. Through Lonzo Ball and several other assets, the Lakers paired LeBron James with Anthony Davis and won the 2020 national championship. Imagine if they didn't have to give up a haul of capital to get an elite two-way big man. Sure, Bam isn't quite the dominant force that AD is, but he's close and more available.

Bam and LeBron inside would be a remarkable force, and assuming Los Angeles's sales pitch is still good, they'd still get James but keep Brandon Ingram long-term, amongst other pieces. Drafting Bam here allows for the Lakers front office to try to take a more sustainable approach to building out their team during the LeBron James years. Something they have really struggled to do in the wake of the original Lonzo Ball pick.

1. Jayson Tatum – Philadephia 76ers

Actual draft position: #3 overall to Boston

Original pick: Markelle Fultz

While someone like De'Aaron Fox, you could argue, could be the best fit alongside Joel Embiid, a duo starring the big man (just coming off an injury-prone rookie season), and Tatum would be the true completion of The Process. In 2024, the Philadelphia 76ers may yet realize the potential of Joel Embiid and all the tanking before and after him with this exciting young core. However, imagine what could have been for Philly if they paired up Jayson Tatum with Joel Embiid.

Both Tatum and Embiid have ascended to superstardom rapidly and have taken up the mantles of faces of the league. And both players have come heartbreakingly close to a title on their own. Embiid's trip to the finals was dashed by Kawhi Leonard's miraculous quadruple doink buzzer-beater. Meanwhile, Tatum and the Celtics ran into the re-emergence of the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. But together, Tatum would've provided the elite spacing on the wing and with the ball that Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons never could. And if the Sixers had still managed to land Jimmy Butler, the team could likely still be together.