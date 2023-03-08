Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide to the game’s Reinforcements system, as well as the Companions that you can summon using it.

Reinforcements and Companions – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Guide

Wo Long Reinforcements Guide

Reinforcements are a feature that the player will unlock after finishing the game’s first mission, “Village of Calamity”. The Reinforcements system allows players to summon Companions in the various Battle Flags in the game. These Companions will accompany the player in their missions, helping them battle enemies while giving the player Warrior Effects, or buffs. The armor, weapons, Wizardry (if any), buffs, and Elemental Phase of each Companion differ. As such, players should make sure to pick the right Companion for the right mission.

Whenever the player wants to summon a companion, they must first find a Battle Flag. Once there, they must rest on it to open up the menu. The player can then select the Reinforcement option to summon a Companion. To do so, the player will need to spend one Tiger Seal per summoned Companion. Players can summon up to two Companions at any given time. Should the player want to change Companions, they must use a Willow Branch to remove one of their Companions. Afterward, they can summon a new one.

While summoned, the player’s bond with their companion will increase. This levels up the player’s Oath Level with their companion, up to a maximum of 10. When a player’s Oath with their Companion reaches Level 5, they will unlock that Companion’s second Warrior Effect. Upon reaching the max level, they will become a Sworn Brother, and the player will receive a replica of the Companion’s armor set, as well as their weapon. Players can expedite this process by giving the Companion a Cup of COrdiality.

Wo Long Companions Guide

There are a total of 17 Companions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Cao Cao Weapon: Sword Element: Metal First Warrior Effect: Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects +4% Second Warrior Effect: Marking Flag detection Unlock Condition: Encounter him in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch”

Cheng Pu Weapon: Slashing Spear Element: Fire First Warrior Effect: Negative Effect removal upon Fatal Strike Second Warrior Effect: HP Restoration from melee attack damage Unlock Condition: Finish the mission “Centuries of Glory Burned Away”

Guan Yu Weapon: Glaive Element: Earth First Warrior Effect: Received Damage -2.4% Second Warrior Effect: Restore HP upon deflecting Critical Blow +36 Unlock Condition: Encounter him in “The Valley of the Crying Wraiths”

Guo Jia Weapon: Staff Element: Metal First Warrior Effect: Enemy Status Effect Accumulation +7.2% Second Warrior Effect: Negative Effect Duration on Enemies +3.6% Unlock Condition:

Han Dang Weapon: Glaive Element: Earth First Warrior Effect: Received Ranged Attack Damage -2.9% Second Warrior Effect: Damage Reduction upon using Martial Arts Unlock Condition:

Hong Jing Weapon: Staff Element: Wood First Warrior Effect: Wizardry Spell Spirit consumption -2.6% Second Warrior Effect: Wizardry Spell damage +4% Unlock Condition: Rescue her in “Two Chivalrous Heroes”

Huang Gai Weapon: Dual Sabre Element: Water First Warrior Effect: HP recovery upon Fatal Strike +24 Second Warrior Effect: Fatal Strike damage +4.6% Unlock Condition:

Liu Bei Weapon: Dual Sword Element: Wood First Warrior Effect: HP +18 Second Warrior Effect: Alliance Spirit Defense +24 Unlock Condition: Encounter him in “The Valorous Trio”

Sun Ce Weapon: Dual Halberd Element: Fire First Warrior Effect: Spirit Gain from normal attacks +3.5% Second Warrior Effect: Spirit Damage received while attacking -3.5% Unlock Condition: Finish the mission “Centuries of Glory Burned Away”

Sun Jian Weapon: Curved Sabre Element: Metal First Warrior Effect: Spirit Attack damage +3.6% Second Warrior Effect: Spirit Sustainability +18 Unlock Condition: Encounter him in “The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven”

Sun Quan Weapon: Sword Element: Metal First Warrior Effect: Damage Amplification to Enemy upon ranged attack Second Warrior Effect: Ammo Replenish upon Fatal Strike +1 Unlock Condition: Finish the mission “Centuries of Glory Burned Away”

Xiahou Dun Weapon: Poleaxe Element: Earth First Warrior Effect: Status effect resistance +7.2% Second Warrior Effect: Spirit Consumption -2.2% Unlock Condition: Encounter him in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch”

Xiahou Yuan Weapon: Straight Sabre Element: Water First Warrior Effect: Ranged attack damage +4.2% Second Warrior Effect: Ammo Retrieval upon ranged attack 7.2% Unlock Condition: Encounter him in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch”

Xun Yu Weapon: Wood Element: Sword First Warrior Effect: Restore HP +2.4% Second Warrior Effect: Genuine Qi obtention +9.6% Unlock Condition: Encounter him in “The Uninhibited Heart”

Zhang Fei Weapon: Slashing Spear Element: Fire First Warrior Effect: Martial Arts damage +3.6% Second Warrior Effect: Received Damage while attacking -2.9% Unlock Condition: Encounter him in “The Valley of the Crying Wraiths”

Zhang Liao Weapon: Straight Sabre Element: Water First Warrior Effect: Power Gain upon Fatal Strike Second Warrior Effect: Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.6% Unlock Condition:

Zhao Yun Weapon: Spear Element: Earth First Warrior Effect: Spirit gain from deflecting +4% Second Warrior Effect: Morale Rank Points gain +6% Unlock Condition: Encounter him in “Two Chivalrous Heroes”



That’s all the information we have about the Reinforcements and Companions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.