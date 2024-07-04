The New York Yankees are now just 14-15 since the start of June after getting off to the hottest start in baseball. That's due in large part to the lack of production in the lineup around Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, who were both named 2024 All-Star Game starters on Wednesday.

Soto shared his excitement about getting the first All-Star start of his career, via SNY.

“It means a lot,” Soto admitted. “It's a lot of hard work that I've been putting in and everything, I've been grinding a lot. Finally got my first start, so it's pretty cool.”

The fact that it took this long is inexplicable, as the 25-year-old won the NL batting title in 2020, as well as four Silver Sluggers and two All-MLB first team placements. Regardless, Soto is focused on appreciating the present moment, especially considering that he'll get to share it with Judge.

“It's great, I mean, he's an All-Star,” he continued. “He's just an amazing baseball player. More than happy to share the field every day with him, and now in the All-Star Game, it's gonna be even better.”

Soto has had a front-row seat for Judge's epic campaign, as the Yankee captain sports a .318 batting average, with league-leading marks in homers (32), RBI, (83), and OPS (1.149). He has a chance to break his own AL single-season home run record of 62, which he set in 2022.

Soto's been no slouch either, hitting .300 with 20 homers, 61 RBI, and a third-ranked .997 OPS. The former Washington National also leads the league by far with 74 walks. The next closest player is Judge, with 62.

Whether or not Soto stays in the Bronx long-term, he'll be remembered as one of the most impactful players the team has had in years. How is the 2019 World Series so consistent at the plate?

Soto has shown off his unparalleled plate discipline on the Yankees

The fact that Soto has so many walks while being protected by the best hitter speaks volumes. The four-time All-Star rarely chases a pitch out of the zone, making the pitcher work every time steps at bat.

New York manager Aaron Boone weighed in on Soto's skill before the team's 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, via Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post.

“He’s a generational hitter — we’ve seen that kind of phrase thrown around him, and I think that rings true,” Boone said. “His level of at-bat day in and day out [stands out]. And then when you pair it with him and Aaron back-to-back, that’s something that I don’t think many of us have ever seen.”

Soto's .437 OBP ranks second only to Judge's .438 mark, a testament to his ability to reach base consistently despite a lack of production by the Yankees' supporting cast since Giancarlo Stanton's injury.

“It’s just as quality of an at-bat as you’re going to face anywhere at any time, and just his understanding of who he is in the batter’s box is pretty impressive,” Boone continued.

New York's offensive depth is a question mark and may need a significant trade-deadline boost. However, Judge and Soto will be able to keep the team in most games on their own until it figures itself out.