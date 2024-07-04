The 2024 All-Star game starting lineups are in, and baseball fans did right by the game's stars, for the most part. The MLB continued its two-phase fan voting system that it instituted in 2019, with Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge each earning automatic starting spots as the top vote-getters in each league.

Judge is currently on pace to win the Triple Crown, as he leads the league in home runs (32), RBI (83), and OPS (1.149). The 2022 AL MVP also sports a .318 batting average, good for third in the league.

Harper has also been lights-out, slashing .303/.399/.582 with 20 homers and 58 RBI. While both superstars have been dominating, other dynamic stars got their flowers from fans as well.

Judge will be joined by New York Yankees teammate Juan Soto in the AL outfield, who sports similar stats to Harper (.300 average, 20 homers, .997 OPS). Unsurprisingly, the first-place Baltimore Orioles also have two players in the lineup, as catcher Adley Rutschman (.288, 15 homers, .806 OPS) and first baseman Gunnar Henderson (.284, 26 homers, 13 stolen bases, .972 OPS) complement New York's star duo.

As if that weren't enough AL East players, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.297, 13 homers, 50 RBI, .845 OPS) makes his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance as he continues to honor his father's legacy.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has been everything his new club could've hoped for, as his .319 batting average leads the NL. The 2023 World Baseball Classic champion also sports 26 homers, with a .642 slugging percentage and 1.043 OPS. Ironically, this is still a relatively down year for Ohtani, as he can't pitch due to his UCL injury from last season.

Two of Harper's teammates in Philadelphia, though, have been hot for even their lofty standards. Shortstop Trea Turner has made the most of his opportunities despite missing 38 games with a hamstring injury, as he's hitting .342 across 199 at-bats. Although he can't qualify for league leaders in stats, the 31-year-old has been hitting non-stop during a time when offense is down around the league.

Third baseman Alec Bohm, who leads the league with 28 doubles, rounds out the club's first All-Star starting trio since 1982.

Some may consider Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, who's out with a fractured left hand, the 2024 Midsummer Classic's biggest snub. The former Boston Red Sock has recorded 283 at-bats, hitting .304 with 10 homers and 40 RBI. However, it wouldn't have made sense to pick him over Turner, as he won't be able to participate anyway.

The AL shortstop position was also slightly controversial, as the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. has been neck-and-neck with Henderson this year (.314 average, 13 homers, 56 RBI, .909 OPS). Witt can't be considered a massive snub, though, as it was a toss-up pick between the two.

There were a couple of eyebrow-raising picks, however.

Houston Astros OF Kyle Tucker

Tucker got snubbed for Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, despite besting him in homers (19), RBI (40), stolen bases (10), and OPS (.979). Kwan does have a better average (.360 across 236 at-bats) and more runs (40), but it's hard to support his selection when Tucker leads in more numbers overall. Tucker also has a slightly higher WAR (3.6 to Kwan's 3.4).

Tucker's been out since June 3 with a shin contusion, but Astros manager Joe Espada said he's recovering well, via Sportskeeda's Krutik Jain.

“I'm hopeful in the next couple days you could see him come out here, and he was talking about potentially running a bit,” Espada said. “The speed of the last couple of days, it's actually progressing faster than we had in the last couple days.”

Based on Espada's prognosis, Tucker should be back and healthy well in time to appear as a reserve in the All-Star game on July 16.

Cincinatti Reds SS Elly De La Cruz

While Turner has been special this year, De La Cruz has the best numbers over a full slate of games out of any shortstop in the NL this year. The second-year star has a league-leading 40 stolen bases, as shown below, via MLB.

De La Cruz mixes his elite speed with prowess at the plate, sporting 15 homers, 39 RBI, and a .816 OPS. His .251 batting average is far below Turner's and Betts', but he deserved the starting spot just as much as them based on his other qualifications.

Additionally, the 22-year-old doesn't have much protection in Cincinnati's lineup, as the team ranks just 27th in the league with a .227 batting average. Meanwhile, the Phillies (.259) and Dodgers (.256) rank third and fifth, respectively. Turner and Betts are surrounded by some of the best hitters the league has to offer, whereas the Reds are littered with average position players.

Regardless, De La Cruz will be a reserve and has plenty of time to crack the starting lineup in future MLB All-Star games as he continues to shine.