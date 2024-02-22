PFL vs Bellator: Champs continues with the main event fight between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader in the lightweight division. Ferreira is coming off his PFL championship victory and three consecutive knockout victories meanwhile, Bader has successfully defended his Bellator heavyweight championship in three consecutive fights as he comes into his PFL SmartCage debut. With that said, check out our PFL-Bellator odds series for our Ferreira-Bader prediction and pick.
Renan Ferreira (12-3) successfully won his first PFL World Championship in his third season when he knocked out heavily favored Denis Goltsov in the second round. He has been underestimated many times in his career and he is looking to show one of the longtime running champions in Bellator, Ryan Bader, that he is not one to be taken lightly when he welcomes him into the PFL SmartCage this weekend.
Ryan Bader (31-7) has yet to be beaten during his time in the heavyweight division and he is one of the very few fighters to hold two titles and defend them simultaneously. He has defended the Bellator heavyweight championship three times and is looking to continue his run as a heavyweight when he steps into the PFL SmartCage this weekend to take on the dangerous Renan Ferreira.
Here are the PFL-Bellator Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL-Bellator Odds: Renan Ferreira-Ryan Bader Odds
Renan Ferreira: -110
Ryan Bader: -110
Over 2.5 rounds: -125
Under 2.5 rounds: -105
Why Renan Ferreira Will Win
As we approach the highly anticipated matchup between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader, it's essential to analyze the strengths and strategies that could lead Ferreira to victory. While Bader is undoubtedly a formidable opponent with an impressive track record, Ferreira possesses unique skills and attributes that could tip the scales in his favor.
One of the key factors working in Ferreira's favor is his significant size advantage. Standing at 6'8″ and possessing a substantial reach, Ferreira has the potential to dictate the distance and control the striking exchanges. His ability to effectively utilize his length and keep Bader at bay could prove to be a crucial element in securing victory.
Ferreira's proficiency in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu presents a legitimate threat to Bader on the ground. With a black belt in BJJ, Ferreira has demonstrated his ability to submit opponents with an array of techniques. If the fight transitions to the mat, Ferreira's skill set could pose a serious challenge to Bader's defense, potentially leading to a submission victory for the Brazilian contender. Ferreira has showcased his striking power in previous bouts, with several of his victories coming by way of knockout. If he can effectively land significant strikes and capitalize on his size advantage, he has a legitimate chance of finishing the fight within the distance.
Why Ryan Bader Will Win
As the highly anticipated clash between Ryan Bader and Renan Ferreira approaches, it's crucial to dissect the factors that could propel Bader to a triumphant performance. While Ferreira poses a significant challenge, Bader's experience, skill set, and strategic acumen position him as a formidable force capable of securing victory.
One of the pivotal elements working in Bader's favor is his extensive experience at the highest levels of mixed martial arts. As a former Bellator champion and seasoned competitor in the UFC, Bader has faced and overcome a myriad of elite opponents, honing his abilities and developing a deep understanding of fight dynamics. This wealth of experience equips Bader with the poise and composure necessary to navigate the complexities of the impending bout with Ferreira.
Bader's well-rounded skill set further amplifies his prospects for success. With proficient striking and a strong wrestling foundation, Bader possesses the versatility to adapt to various scenarios within the fight. His ability to effectively mix striking with takedowns and ground control could serve as a pivotal advantage, enabling him to dictate the tempo and neutralize Ferreira's offensive arsenal. Bader's proven track record of facing and defeating formidable opponents underscores his capacity to rise to the occasion in high-stakes matchups. His victories over top-tier contenders attest to his ability to perform under pressure and implement winning strategies against diverse styles.
Final Renan Ferreira-Ryan Bader Prediction & Pick
While Bader's experience and well-rounded skill set cannot be overlooked, it is evident that Ferreira possesses the tools necessary to secure a victory. By capitalizing on his size, reach, and grappling expertise, Ferreira has a compelling path to triumph over Bader in what promises to be an exhilarating showdown.
Final Renan Ferreira-Ryan Bader Prediction & Pick: Renan Ferreira (-110), Under 2.5 Rounds (-105)