Originally datamined back in March of 2023, we finally have an official release date for the much anticipated Resident Evil 4 (RE4) Remake DLC Separate Ways.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways Release Date: September 21, 2023

The RE4 Remake DLC, Separate Ways, comes out on September 21, 2023. It will be available on all platforms the Resident Evil 4 remake is available on. Specifically, it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Additionally, it will be available for $9.99.

The release date was revealed during the recent PlayStation State of Play. They first showcased the VR mode for the PlayStation 5 release of the game, which utilizes the recent PSVR2 technology. The showcase featured the fight against chainsaw enemies, as well as the knife duel with Krauser. After showing the VR Mode of the game, it then followed it up with a trailer for the Separate Ways DLC.

For those not familiar with the Separate Ways DLC from the original RE4, let me explain. Separate Ways was an additional campaign that players could unlock after finishing the PlayStation 2 version of Resident Evil 4. The campaign had the player playing as Ada Wong, who was carrying out her own mission alongside Leon in the main game. This included ringing the bell that attracted the Las Plagas at the game's start, as well as recovering the amber. Players would even run into Leon during their playthrough of the alternate campaign.

The trailer itself shows some of the scenes and gameplay from the Remake version of the DLC. This includes Ada using her grappling hook, as well as her fighting against the various Las Plagas. Perhaps the most interesting part of the trailer, however, was the short cameo by Albert Wesker himself.

Speaking of Albert Wesker, there will be an update to the game's Mercenaries Mode on the same day as the DLC's release. Players will be able to use both Ada Wong and Albert Wesker. This is a free update for Mercenaries, so players will likely be able to use these two characters without having to buy the DLC.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming RE4 DLC, Separate Ways. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.