In a significant shift from its traditional gameplay format, Capcom's next installment in the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil 9, is reportedly in development as an open-world game. This news comes from a credible source within the gaming industry, known for accurate leaks related to Capcom's projects. The decision to explore an open-world approach for the upcoming Resident Evil game appears to be influenced by the success of another Capcom title, Dragon's Dogma 2, which also utilized open-world gameplay to great acclaim.
Capcom has consistently released mainline games in the Resident Evil franchise approximately every four years since the early 2000s. This pattern has held true even as the company has embarked on remakes of its classic titles. Following the release of Resident Evil Village in 2021, speculation has been rife regarding the next installment, with many anticipating a 2025 release date. Adding to the speculation, Dusk Golem, a YouTuber and well-regarded leaker of Capcom news, stated in 2023 that Resident Evil 9 was indeed targeting a 2025 release. Dusk Golem has now revealed that the game is expected to feature an open-world setting, marking a departure from the series' traditional level design.
Resident Evil 9's Foray Into Open-World Gameplay
According to Dusk Golem, Capcom often approves new projects in batches of three, a strategy that has included titles like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil Village, and the remake of Resident Evil 2. It is believed that the current batch of greenlit projects includes Dragon's Dogma 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Resident Evil 9, with an emphasis on enhancing the open-world capabilities of Capcom's proprietary RE Engine.
(2/2) take on RE:3 & RE:4 for a remake initiative. Dragons Dogma 2 expanded RE Engine functionality for open world games, the two other games building on this tech is Monster Hunter Wild & Resident Evil 9.
— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 22, 2024
Dragon's Dogma 2's success in creating a compelling AAA open-world experience using the RE Engine has set a precedent that both Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil 9 are expected to follow. However, the specifics regarding the extent of the open-world features in Resident Evil 9 remain ambiguous. It's worth noting that Capcom previously described Resident Evil Village as an open-world game, though the final product was more contained than traditional open-world games.
Despite this potential transformation in the gameplay experience, Dusk Golem has indicated that Resident Evil 9 will retain the core elements that have defined the franchise since its inception. This suggests that while players may encounter new gameplay mechanics and a broader world to explore, the essence of survival horror that Resident Evil is known for will remain intact.
Capcom's Expanding Universe
In addition to the development of Resident Evil 9, Capcom is reportedly working on several other projects within the Resident Evil universe. Among these is a rumored remake of Resident Evil 5, though details about other potential titles, possibly spin-offs, are still speculative. Given Capcom's historical pattern of announcing new games approximately a year before their launch, it's unlikely that any of these rumored projects will see a release before 2025, awaiting official confirmation from Capcom.
The introduction of open-world gameplay to the Resident Evil series could represent a significant evolution for the franchise, offering players a new level of immersion and exploration in its post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested worlds. As Capcom continues to leverage its RE Engine to push the boundaries of what's possible in video gaming, fans of the series are eagerly awaiting official news on Resident Evil 9 and its exploration of open-world mechanics. With Capcom's track record of innovation and the success of its recent titles, the next installment in the Resident Evil series is poised to be one of the most anticipated games of the next few years.
