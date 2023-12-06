The latest remake installment in the horror franchise will soon be available on several Apple devices, such as the brand new Apple iPhone 15.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake makes its way onto iOS platforms this month, with a release date set just before Christmas. The latest remake installment in the horror franchise will soon be available on several Apple devices, such as the brand new Apple iPhone 15. Now, mobile gamers will get to experience Resident Evil 4's gameplay and story.

Resident Evil 4 iOS Release Date – December 20th, 2023

Resident Evil 4 iOS releases on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023, for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The game costs $59.99, although a portion of the base game is free.

Players may now pre-order the game in preparation for the launch two weeks from today. Resident Evil 4 releases on iOS less than two months after Capcom released Resident Evil Village's iOS port in October ($39.99). Mobile gamers now have a chance to play the two latest Resident Evil titles. Additionally, this suggests Capcom might do the same for all future main Resident Evil releases.

The game compatibility requirements for the platforms are as follows:

iPhone Requires iOS 17.0 or later and a device with the A17 Pro chip or later.

iPad Requires iPadOS 17.0 or later and a device with the M1 chip or later.

Mac Requires macOS 13.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.



Resident Evil 4 originally released for PC, PS4, PS5, and the Xbox Series X|S.

Resident Evil 4 iOS Gameplay

Resident Evil 4 on iOS shares many similarities to its console counterpart, providing a similar gameplay experience. However, being on a weaker device than a dedicated gaming machine, expect RE4 on iOS not to run as smoothly. In gameplay videos available to the public, the game seems to slightly freeze every time an enemy grabs on to Leon. However, these pre-release videos don't show the fully finished product.

RE4 on iOS offers a touch-screen or controller support feature. However, we recommend playing with a controller, if possible. With the intense action and challenging combat, you want to give yourself as much of an edge as possible.

In terms of gameplay, not much changes from the original console experience. Players still control Leon from a third-person view, collecting weapons and items as they move to secure the president's daughter. Players must manage their inventory while making their way through creepy environments. Throughout the game, a merchant appears, offering items like expanded inventory slots, weapons, first aid, and more. Additionally, players may sell items they came across throughout the campaign.

In the campaign, players must navigate through several areas or puzzles, usually brimming with enemies. To complete them, you must either collect key items, defeat all enemies, or simply reach the end of the room. Although the game sees you exploring several areas, some backtracking is involved to receive some better items.

Overall, Resident Evil 4 remake attempts to pay homage to the original while bringing an entirely new gameplay experience.

Resident Evil 5 iOS Story

For those who don't know, Resident Evil 4 Remakes story follows the original game, with a few changes here or there. Overall, you play as RE2 protagonist Leon Kennedy. You're sent by the president to search for his daughter, who was kidnapped by a terrorist group known as Los Illuminados.

While you venture throughout a village, castle, and island to rescue her, the player learns more about Los Illuminados' plans.

Overall, while we look forward to the release, a $60 price tag seems steep for a mobile version. Additionally, we don't expect the game will run as well as its console counterparts. Therefore, we only recommend this version if its the only one available to you. Otherwise, feel free to check out the game's console versions.

The original Resident Evil 4's story and gameplay shook up the series completely. It's perhaps one of the best games in the series, and one of the best action/horror games around. Over 15 years later, its legacy lives on in the remake.

