The nostalgic value and efforts were not enough to top Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate III.

The Resident Evil 4 remake developed by Capcom received a Game of The Year (GOTY) Award Nomination at The Game Awards 2023 (TGA 2023). However, the nostalgic value and efforts were not enough to top Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate III, which took home the award. However, wanted felt it necessary to look over the game, and list some reasons as to why it should've won. Obviously, we know this doesn't change the results, but still wanted to list some reasons anyway.

Why Resident Evil 4 Should Have Won Game Of The Year – TGA 2023

As you prepare to watch #TheGameAwards today, please enjoy great savings on some of our biggest titles for a limited time, including nominees like Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6! 🏆 https://t.co/MdWVamNKca pic.twitter.com/7oF6divb47 — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) December 7, 2023

Capcom's Resident evil remake adventure continued with Resident Evil 4, which came out roughly 15 years after the original. Overall, the Resident Evil Remakes, except for RE3, received generally positive praise. Resident Evil 1's remake on the GameCube might just be the best Resident Evil game ever made. Additionally, the RE2 remake, which uses the new RE Engine, also brought to life a classic Capcom title.Resident Evil 4 does much of the same, letting the players re-experience the horrors Leon Kennedy faces.

On a visual level, Resident Evil 4 looks great with the new RE Engine. Focusing more on horror than action, the castle interior and village exterior feel much darker. Additionally, the updatetd visuals make the presentation creepier and scary to play alone at night. Overall, the game sets up the perfect atmosphere to keep you entertained.

Additionally, unlike RE3 remake, Resident Evil 4 actually follows the story of the original. Sure, Capcom took a few creative liberties, but the overall experience feels the same. While they did remove some sections, Capcom faithfully remade their original title but with a darker twist.

In terms of gameplay, Resident Evil 4 feels like RE2 Remake, though more challenging. Despite better controls from the original title, Capcom still makes the player feel pressured uneasy with all the surrounding chaos. Overall, the game still operates similarly to the original. The merchant still asks you what you want to buy, and Ada is still mysterious as ever. Overall, RE4 sucks you in with its gameplay and narrative.

Lastly, the removal of QTEs greatly reduces the unnecessary stress-factor. Instead of repeatedly getting sliced by Krauser, you only need to watch the iconic cutscene. Instead of dodging lasers outside the throne room, you take a seat without having to go through a whole obstacle course.

Overall, Resident Evil 4 offers a modernized experience for those who never played the original.

Why Resident Evil 4 Should NOT Have Won Game Of The Year – TGA 2023

Resident Evil 4 has reached Round 2 of The Players' Voice award for The Game Awards!

Get your vote in now and make your voice heard!

🌿 https://t.co/KBFPlzxTef pic.twitter.com/cH4ZXX8qXe — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) December 1, 2023

However, we do understand the Resident Evil 4 remake has its issues. Firstly, not all of the original content made its way into the remake. For example, the U-3 boss fight from chapter 5-3 of the original campaign was removed, only to later be used in the Separate Ways DLC. Additionally the way the fight worked in the DLC didn't feel as intense as in the original, where you had to avoid the creature before fighting it.

Speaking of Separate Ways, it's a shame to see that mode as a DLC, when it came with the original title in 2005. While some removing QTEs helped, it was a shame to see a whole boss fight and mode absent at launch.

Additionally, RE4 Remake's Gameplay works… for the most part. However, let's not pretend it's not without its flaws. For starters, shooting enemies no longer guarantees they flinch. Instead, you either end up lucky and stun them, or die trying. After awhile become more comfortable with how it works, but it still feels inconsistent.

Overall, the combat is full of these quirky moments, which might intimidate players who don't want the unnecessary challenge.

Lastly, some of the voice-over work in the game, including characters like Ada, Wesker, and even Leon, really didn't feel as good as their original versions. Perhaps the way they've been said originally just stuck with us over the years, but something about the casting for this game felt off-putting.

Verdict – Should Resident Evil 4 Have GOTY At the Game Awards? – TGA 2023?

Resident Evil 4 definitely deserved to be nominated for the Game of The Year Award, but nevertheless it lost to Larian Stuios' Baldur's Gate III. At the end of the day, all of the nominees seemed deserving of the award, but BG3 came home with the gold. The critically acclaimed title received praise from critics and users alike, and the wait for the game definitely increased its popularity. We respect the decision of Baldur's Gate III as the GOTY winner over Resident Evil 4.

Regardless, it was great to see a nice selection of titles for Game of The Year in 2023. Regardless of who won, we want to congratulate all the developers involved in creating these games .We only hope to see a similar turnout next year.

Resident Evil 4 released for PC, PS4, PS5, and the Xbox Series X|S on March 24th, 2023. The other GOTY nominees beside Resident Evil 4 included Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Alan Wake 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.