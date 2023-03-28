The Resident Evil 4 (RE4) campaign involving Ada Wong, “Separate Ways”, might be coming to the game as a DLC.

This comes courtesy of the RE Wiki Discord via Resident Evil Central. One of the Discord server’s members, Gosetsu, was able to datamine the Resident Evil 4 Remake. The datamined files included various folders, two of which, Chainsaw and mercenaries, refers to the game’s demo and upcoming mercenaries mode. There was, however, another folder which was called “anotherorder”. For those not familiar, The Another Order is the title of the Ada Wong campaign in the Japanese version of the game. As such, it is not too far off to assume that this hints at the possibility of there being a DLC of said campaign for RE4.

Originally, Separate Ways was a campaign that unlocked after players beat the base game. It would seem, however, that this is not the case for the remake. We will, however, have to wait for an official announcement from Capcom to see if this really is the case.

That's all the information we have about the alternate RE4 campaign, Separate Ways, that features Ada Wong.