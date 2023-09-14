The recently concluded PlayStation State of Play this September 2023 gave a lot of information for upcoming games, many of which many have been waiting for. If you missed the livestream, you don't have to worry, Here's everything that was announced during the recent PlayStation State of Play.

As usual, we will be going through the announcements in order.

State of Play September 2023 – Everything Announced

Baby Steps

Originally announced a few months back, Bennet Foddy's latest physics-based rage game received a new trailer. The gameplay showcase (which is age-restricted and only viewable in YouTube) gives a glimpse at just what players can expect from the game. This includes wonky movement, some humor, and of course, a lot of falling. The game also received a Summer 2024 release window.

Roblox

Yes, that internet-famous game that has enthralled both kids and adults alike is coming to PlayStation. During the PlayStation Direct, they announced that Roblox would be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As for the release date, it will be on October 10, 2023.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Coming to the PSVR2 is Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. The game places players in the shoes of a ghostbuster, as they attempt to capture ghosts in virtual reality. The game is a cooperative multiplayer game and will come out on October 26, 2023.

Resident Evil 4

There are a total of three announcements involving Resident Evil 4 in the State of Play. The first is the official announcement for the game's VR mode. The trailer shows the game in its VR mode, including some iconic moments such as the chainsaw enemy, as well as the knife duel with Krauser. It will come out in Winter 2023 and will be on PSVR2.

The second announcement is the much-awaited Separate Ways DLC. Datamines of the DLC came out as early as March of this year, players have been looking forward to the remake's version of the DLC. For those not familiar, Separate Ways is an additional story mode that focuses on Ada's side of the Resident Evil 4 story. The DLC comes out on September 21, 2023. It will be available on all platforms Resident Evil 4 is available, namely PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Lastly, they announced an update to the game's Mercenaries mode. To be exact, Ada Wong and Albert Wesker will be making their way to the game mode. As for the release date of this update, it will come out alongside the Separate Ways DLC.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The official story trailer for the latest Avatar game, Frontiers of Pandora, was revealed during the PlayStation State of Play. The game's story focuses on the kidnapped Na'Vi who woke up from suspended animation and leads the fight against the RDA. The game comes out on December 7, 2023. It is now available for preorder on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Ubisoft Store.

Ghostrunner 2

Jack is back and ready for more cyber ninja fun in Ghostrunner 2. Both previous Ghostrunner fans, as well as newcomers to the series, can now experience the sequel via the demo on PlayStation 5. Pre-orders for the game are now also available, with three versions available. The game itself comes out on October 26, 2023. The trailer is, sadly, age-restricted, so you will need to head to YouTube to watch it.

PlayStation 4 Deep Earth Collection

The PlayStation State of Plays always sees peripheral announcements, and the September 2023 one is no exception. Sony announced the introduction of the Deep Earth Collection, a “new metallic colorway for PS5 accessories”. Later this year, interested PS5 owners will be able to buy DualSense wireless controllers and PS5 controllers in three new colors: Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver. Information on how to order your own will come sometime in the future.

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 released an extended gameplay trailer for the game, showing off one of its missions. Specifically, they showcased the game's Bile Titan Liberation mission. The mission shows a group of four players fighting against the titular Bile Titan. The gameplay showcase demonstrated the various weapons players had access to, like the recoilless rocket launcher, as well as the various Stratagems. It also showcased the game's customization, both on the players and on the ships. The game comes out on February 8, 2024, with preorders starting on September 22, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT. If you want to watch the trailer, you will need to head over to YouTube since it is also age-restricted.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

We also received an update to the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during this PlayStation State of Play. The trailer showed off the expanded New York map, which they said was twice the size of the previous game's. The trailer also shows off the seamless transition between the two Spider-mans, as well as the updated mission interface. They also showcased the multiple costumes that players will be able to unlock and access throughout the game. The game comes out on October 20, 2023.

They also released the trailer for the game's Digital Deluxe edition, which showcases the multiple costumes that players can wear.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

A trailer for Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn was part of the State of Play lineup. Beyond the Dawn is a DLC for the original Tales of Arise, and as such will require the original game. This story takes place a year after the Dahna-Rena war. The original cast members return in the DLC, as well as a new character named Nazamil. The DLC comes out on November 9, 2023, and will be available on all platforms Tales of Arise was available in. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Honkai: Star Rail

After announcing the port back in June, as well as a technical test back in August, they finally announced the release date for Honkai: Star Rail's PlayStation 5 version. Players can download and play the game on their consoles on October 11, 2023.

Foamstars

First shown back in the May 2023 State of Play, Foamstars will be holding an Open Beta from September 29, 2023, to October 1, 2023. Players will be able to try out the game for free during those dates. For those not familiar with Foamstars, it's similar to Splatoon, but with foam instead of paint. Players will be able to create ramps, walls, and the like using the foam. As for the release date, the game will come out on Early 2024.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To wrap up the PlayStation State of Play this September 2023, a release date announcement trailer for Final Fatnasy 7 Rebirth was shown. The trailer showcases the gang roaming around the world outside of Midgar. In particular, it shows them going to the Gold Saucer, where they play various minigames such as Chocobo Racing. It also showacases various new characters, such as Yufie, Cait Sith, and Vincent Valentine. Not only that, but it also reveals that Zack Fair does indeed play an important part in the game. Additionally, the trailer also showed off some dual attacks, including one for Cloud and Sephiroth.

Of course, as mentioned above, this is a release date trailer. As per the trailer, the game comes out on February 29, 2024. As revealed in a previous trailer, the game will have two disks. Interested players can also preorder the Twin Pack, which includes the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, as well as the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This is especially good for those who still haven't played the original remake.

That's all of the major game announcements that came out during the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.