Resident Evil: Death Island fans got their first look at the film’s poster thanks to a leaker on Twitter. Alongside the image, those looking forward to the movie were also given the official release date.

Resident Evil: Death Island will be released on Friday July 7th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/5M510QKDmV — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) April 10, 2023

Resident Evil Death Island Release Date: July 7, 2023

Resident Evil Death Island is set to release on July 7, 2023 in Japanese theaters. A western release date has not yet been confirmed. It’s also unclear whether it will hit streaming after its release or see a theatrical debut.

As far as the plot goes, it’s standard fare for Resident Evil films. Leon S. Kennedy and Chris Redfield each undertake separate missions that inevitably converge on Alcatraz, making for an engrossing storyline in the film. Dr. Antonio Taylor’s kidnappers are being sought after by Leon, but his search is thwarted by an unidentified woman. Chris is managing a San Francisco outbreak at the same time, where the only connection between the victims is Alcatraz Island. The stakes are at an all-time high as the protagonists race against the clock and evil forces.

The reunion of the most well-known characters from the Resident Evil franchise is one of the game’s most thrilling elements. The Japanese poster features Rebecca Chambers, Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Jill Valentine standing together against the menacing Alcatraz backdrop. These five characters will officially share the screen for the first time during this episode.

The pairing of Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy, two of the most well-known figures from the Resident Evil universe, is particularly noteworthy. Surprisingly, they’ve never worked together in the games, so for ardent fans of the series, this on-screen collaboration is a historic event. It’s also of note that Resident Evil Death Island is a sequel to the 2017 CG film Resident Evil: Vendetta.

