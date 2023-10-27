United Talent Agency's (UTA) Lucky Me book party for super agent Rich Paul was perfectly timed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer announced to the attendees, “We just found out today that it’s a New York Times best-seller, which, if you know Rich, of course it’s no surprise because if he’s going to write a book, it’s going to be on the best-seller list — that’s just how he rolls.”

Paul's memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, was written with Jesse Washington. His longtime best friend and client LeBron James wrote the foreword.

Rich Paul recently claimed that he can outshoot Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The agent said that writing the book was a cathartic experience. He stated, “It was actually something that I needed for myself. Oftentimes, you hold that trauma within and don’t know where to place it. Being a young Black man, it stunts your growth from a communication perspective, from a vulnerability perspective, and ultimately, a maturation perspective. So, at 42 years of age, I’ve found that I’m still maturing.”

So how did Paul come up with the title? It started out with a little bit of sarcasm, but ended up being sincere.

“It’s actually true. Look at this room. I’m actually very lucky to have the support of people in my life,” he said, acknowledging that he ended up playing a joke on himself.

“Where I came from, this is Disney World,” he concluded.

Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports Group. He runs UTA's sports division and serves on its board of directors.