There are a lot of sports agents out there, but not many have the public persona that Rich Paul does. Paul, who is well-known for his high-profile friendship with LeBron James, has built up quite a list of strong connections in the NBA. Still, that doesn't mean that every word that comes out of his mouth is true, and well, his latest take on his basketball skills will surely catch folks' attention.

While Paul is an inner-circle member of James' posse, that doesn't mean he's good at basketball. Paul played basketball while growing up, but quickly realized that he was not going to be making it pro with his skills. Despite that, on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe's “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Paul claimed that he is one of the best shooters in the world, and said his skills are on par with that of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

This man Rich Paul lies just like his best friend lebron dawg lmao unc Shannon sharpe wasn’t going for it 🤣🤣🤣 Rich Paul said he’s one of the best shooters alive today & compared himself to Steph Curry & Klay Thompson 🎥: @ClubShayShay pic.twitter.com/FZxWzkRAiR — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 26, 2023

Talk about a bold claim. Curry and Thompson have revolutionized the game of basketball with their skilled three-point shooting capabilities, and are arguably the two best shooters in NBA history. Curry has hit the most three-pointers of any player in NBA history, and if it weren't for a series of serious knee injuries, Thompson would likely be right behind him on that list.

Rich Paul, meanwhile, does not play in the NBA, and was never good enough where a career in the league was a serious proposition for him. To say that he's one of the best shooters in the world is just an incorrect claim. There's a lot of things that Paul is known for, but shooting the basketball is not one of them, and unless he somehow backs up this statement, nobody is ever going to believe him.